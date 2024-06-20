In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, Mohammad Arman converted a handicapped Hindu girl to Islam, did Nikah with her and then left her demanding dowry. Money and jewels belonging to the victim were also taken by the accused. The victim was molested by her father-in-law Irfan, and she was beaten by her mother-in-law and sister-in-laws. On June 17th June, the police began an investigation after registering an FIR against five of the accused.

The incident occurred in the Bhojipura police station precinct. The woman stated in the complaint on 17th June that she is disabled with one leg and was compensated for the accident with Rs 7 lakh. Mohammad Arman, a Jadopur, Bareilly resident, promised to marry the victim with the intent to usurp the money she received. Accused Armaan convinced the victim to convert to Islam.

The victim, who fell prey to the accused Arman, converted to Islam, gave up her Hindu identity, and changed her name to Zoya. She married Arman on the 30th of March this year and went to his home. Armaan lured the victim and swindled Rs 3 lakh from her in a matter of days. Afterwards, he began to coerce the girl into giving him the remaining Rs 4 lakh that she had received as compensation.

Mohammad Arman threatened to take divorce from the victim when she refused to give him the remaining money. Meanwhile, the victim was harassed by her mother-in-law Shahana, father-in-law Irfan, and sisters-in-law Sanno and Farana. They all also started talking about getting Mohammad Arman married somewhere else for Rs 5 lakh. Due to this, the victim gave an additional 75,000 rupees to her father-in-law Irfan.

According to a copy of the FIR obtained by OpIndia, the accused’s attitude remained the same even after taking the money. The girl was still subjected to mental and physical abuse. The victim was told by Muhammad Arman, “You are a Hindu. I married you out of greed.” Following this, every accused attempted to seize the victim’s original Nikah-related documents from her.

The victim was mistreated and severely beaten when she refused. Irfan, the victim’s father-in-law, held her hand on 10th June, with malevolent intent. The victim somehow managed to save herself. She was severely beaten by her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and husband when they heard her scream. On the next day, the accused snatched all of her documents, Rs 23,000 cash and jewellery.

They then threw the girl out of the house and battered her. At last, the victim filed a complaint at the police station. The accused spouse Armaan, the father-in-law Irfan, the mother-in-law Shahana, and the sisters-in-law Sanno and Farana were all named in the FIR registered by the police. The FIR against the accused has been filed under sections 498A, 323, 504, 354 (a), and 506 of the IPC, in addition to the Dowry Act and the Conversion Prevention Act.