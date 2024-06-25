In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, a 26-year-old Muslim woman has alleged that her husband gave her “triple talaq” after he was enraged with her for voting for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. According to an ETV Bharat report, the Muslim man pronounced triple talaq on his wife after she joined the Bhartiya Janata Party.

On Sunday (23rd June), the woman who filed a police complaint against her husband accused him and her in-laws of physically and mentally torturing her for dowry. However, the woman’s husband has refuted the allegations, accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said that the complainant got married to her husband eight years ago. Their relations were normal for some time, but subsequently, her husband, mother-in-law, and sisters-in-law allegedly started insulting and assaulting her over some sort of issue.

The woman claimed she was booted out of the house around one and a half years ago and lived with her husband in a rented room. The officer went on to say that the complaint woman supported and voted for a political party, which infuriated her husband, who then gave her a ‘triple talaq’.

On the victim’s complaint, the police have filed a case against her husband, mother-in-law, and four sisters-in-law under the Dowry Prohibition Act, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, and the Indian Penal Code. The victim’s statement was recorded, and additional legal action is being pursued.

Meanwhile, the victim woman claimed that her husband had earlier sent her the talaq notice and that his family had falsely accused her of being ‘characterless’.

“I responded to the talaq notice through my lawyer.” Later, I supported and voted for the BJP. When my husband, his mother, and sisters learned of this, he gave me triple talaq. His family members asked him to either leave them or give triple talaq to me,” the victim said.

However, the woman’s husband said she had affairs that created the “disturbance” and that he offered her multiple chances to the complainant for reconciliation keeping in mind the future of their children. He said that there were no elections in 2022, so this is not a question of “instant triple talaq” or backing any political party. He claimed that he first gave talaq to his wife on the 30th of March 2022, and then twice again in October and November 2023, per Muslim law. He also accused the complainant of slandering his name to conceal her extramarital affairs.