A strange case of sex-change surgery has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. A person named Mujahid has accused another person named Omprakash of coercing him to visit a hospital, where Dr. Farooqui allegedly removed his genitals as part of sex-change surgery. However, the hospital released a video where Mujahid could be seen giving his consent for the surgery.

After getting information about the allegations by Mujahid, members of the ‘Bharatiya Kisan Union’ came out in support of Mujahid. They staged a protest on Wednesday (19th June) to demand action against Omprakash and Dr. Farooqui. However, the hospital released a video featuring Mujahid, where he expressed his desire to undergo the sex-change operation willingly and without coercion.

As per reports, the matter pertains to the Begrajpur Medical College. Mujahid alleged that Omprakash coaxed him into being admitted to the hospital, where Omprakash allegedly colluded with doctors to perform sex-change surgery on him. He also accused Omprakash of committing ‘indecent acts’ with him over several months.

After Mujahid made these allegations, the Medical College released a video in which he gave consent for the operation, asserting that he wanted to undergo sex-change surgery willingly. In the video, Mujahid stated that he desires to change his gender and has been informed about all the complications of the surgery. He also acknowledged that he understands that after this operation, he will not be the same as before.

Mujahid emphasized in the video statement that he was neither mentally ill nor under any duress, stressing that he chose to undergo the operation without any pressure.

आरोप हैं:- 🚨🚨🚨



मुज़फ्फरनगर मे ओमप्रकाश ने मुजाहिद का बहला-फुसलाकर उसका लिंग कटवाकर लड़की बना दिया



ओमप्रकाश ओर डॉक्टर रज़ा फारुकी पर FIR



अब मुजाहिद को लड़की क़ी तरह जिंदगी बितानी होगी !! pic.twitter.com/TYn8gKe9Tz — Avkush Singh (@AvkushSingh) June 21, 2024

In the video, Mujahid also states that he is undergoing the operation voluntarily, and in case of any incident during this time, neither the hospital, doctor, nurse nor anyone else will be held responsible. He asserts that he himself takes full responsibility.

Kirti Goswami, the CMS of the Medical College, stated that Mujahid had been visiting the plastic surgery department for one or two months. He underwent various tests and then chose to undergo the sex-change surgery on his own accord. Accordingly, Dr. Raza Farooqui of the hospital performed the sex-change surgery on Mujahid.