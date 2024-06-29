Amidst Yogi Adityanath’s government’s stern policy of zero-tolerance against organised crime, criminals, and mafia Raj, gang members of Mukhtar Ansari recently attempted to undermine the rule of law in the state. As per reports, they recently took out a convoy through prominent streets of Lucknow to terrorise the state residents. Notably, the supporters of Abhishek Singh alias Babu, a henchman of Mukhtar Ansari gang who is out on bail, took out a convoy that started right outside the jail gate.

The convoy included several dozens of vehicles that caused inconvenience to commuters and was seen as an act of challenging the rule of law in the state. Incidentally, Singh shared the video of the convoy on his Instagram post which started doing rounds on social media platforms on Friday (28th June).

लखनऊ पुलिस या यूँ कहें कि यूपी पुलिस का इक़बाल अब इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हो चुका है। मौजूदा वक़्त में ग़रीबों को परेशान करने के अलावा गुंडों के सामने एकदम नतमस्तक है @Uppolice



कल लखनऊ में एक गुंडा अभिषेक सिंह जेल से छूटा और पूरे लाव लश्कर के साथ जुलूस लेकर सड़क पर निकला मगर… pic.twitter.com/BCOSUrYP4A — Mamta Tripathi (@MamtaTripathi80) June 28, 2024

While the veracity of the video as well as its date is yet to be ascertained, Police took cognisance of the viral video and filed a case at the Gomtinagar extension police station. In the viral video, out-on-bail Abhishek was seen taking out a convoy of cars with his supporters and creating chaotic scenes on the prominent streets of the state capital.

ADCP East Amit Kumawat stated that the viral video is from near the G-20 intersection. Based on the footage, a case has been registered in Gomtinagar extension police station and the Police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

It is pertinent to note that in September 2020, the then Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey launched a campaign against the Mukhtar Ansari gang. They simultaneously raided around 42 places in which several gang members including Abhishek Singh alias Babu were arrested. He was arrested from Gomti Nagar Extension and the police had recovered bomb-making material and the keys of a bulletproof vehicle. They had also seized several vehicles from the accused.

Subsequently, he was booked under the Gangster Act. Ansari’s henchman, Abhishek Singh alias Babu is accused in multiple cases and he once used to have a strong sway and terror in the Aliganj area in Lucknow. According to the Police, Abhishek is a member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang and he was involved in land grabbing and extortion.