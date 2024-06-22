The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post-Graduate (PG) 2024.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dr Rakesh Sharma, OSD to President and Member, Governing Body, NBEMS said, “All eyes of the nation are on NBEMS for the conduct of NEET PG 2024 and we will not let down the hope of the nation. We will conduct the test through a computer-based test (CBT) mode throughout the country.”

On Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for successfully delivering and maintaining transparency, he said, “NBEMS has robust SOPs for conducting exams because of which NBEMS has been successfully delivering the exams year after year. These SOPs are stringently followed. NBEMS has worked very hard on maintaining the secrecy of the question paper and there is no chance that there will be any leakage of the question paper.”

He further said that NBEMS is supported by medical colleges, faculty, MoHFW, Flying Squads, Deans and Principals, Vice-chancellor and other agencies, “NBEMS has support from various medical colleges, faculty, MoHFW and other agencies. NBEMS has already briefed the chief secretaries and DGP of all states for safe and secure conduct of the exam.”

The NEET-PG 2024 will be conducted in 292 cities, the participating candidates are 2,28,757 including 1,05,791 female and 1,22,961Male candidates, five transgender, Overseas Citizens of India 223, Non-OCI 195 and 119 NRI.

NBEMS has also introduced the concept of the flying squad which enhances the surveillance of examination centres over and above the routine protocols.

Flying squads include chancellors of Universities, current and former members of the Governing Body – NBEMS, Vice Chancellors, Member – NMC, Principals, Dean’s HODs of Medical Colleges, and Faculty of NBEMS accredited Institutes.

The Flying Squad members will be visiting all the test centres and submit their report focusing on exam security and the use of unfair means.

The command centre will also be set up at NBEMS Headquarters, 10 regional command centres and other monitoring centres will work in close coordination with continuation supervision of test Centres.

The Candidates are advised to arrive at the test hall at least an hour before the scheduled time.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exam. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)