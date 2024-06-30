A tenant identified as Mohammad Saud originally from Bihar stabbed his landlord Sachin Awana with a knife in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The latter has been admitted to a hospital for treatment where his condition remains critical. The accused also threatened to kill the victim’s uncle Keshram Gurjar who lodged a complaint in the matter. He has now been arrested. The incident transpired on 27th June in the Phase-1 police station area of ​​Noida.

The complainant stated that his nephew visited the house on 27th June at approximately 8:40 in the morning to check on his tenants and noticed that the perpetrator had been abusing other tenants. Mohammad Saud is a native of the Bundehra village of the Parsa Police Station in the Khagaria district of Bihar. According to the complaint, Sachin Awana intervened and asked him to stop hurling abuses unnecessarily which angered the offender. He then pulled out a knife he had concealed and began attacking the helpless man on his back, stomach and hands.

Keshram Gurjar and many other people reached the spot upon hearing his horrifying screams after which Mohammad Saud escaped from there while waving the knife as he saw himself surrounded. stumbled close to the steps in his haste to get away but stood up promptly. He also threatened to kill Sachin Awana and Keshram Gurjar in the future. The police arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the incident. Sachin Awana was taken to the hospital with their assistance. He was moved to Kailash Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He continues to be in a serious state.

Keshram Gurjar has demanded strict action against the accused. The authorities immediately registered a First Information Report and started looking for him. The shrewd culprit had switched off his phone so that his location could not be traced. The cops conducted a raid and eventually apprehended him. He was hiding in Noida’s Phase 1 vicinity and was trying to take out some things from his room. The information was found to be correct as he was captured and sent to jail. He has been booked under sections 307, 324, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The knife used in the attack has also been recovered. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. Mohammad Saud worked as a tailor in Noida. The police are taking further action and the matter is under investigation.