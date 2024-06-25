On 21st June, a Hindu family was attacked at their shop in village Akerda of district Nuh, Haryana allegedly for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha elections. As per the NBT Navbharat Times report, Manoj, one of the victims, was working at the family shop where the family runs a cosmetics and Common Service Centre (SCS) in front of their house. Three villagers identified as Mausam, Shahid and Arfat came and started discussing the Lok Sabha Elections with him.

During the discussion, Manoj told them that he voted for BJP which enraged the trio. They accused Manoj of contributing to the defeat of the Congress candidate in the region and began assaulting him. They also abused him using casteist slurs. Manoj cried for help. His family members including his father Ramkishan rushed to help him but they were also attacked. Ramkishan’s 8-month-old pregnant daughter-in-law was also physically assaulted during the attack.

People nearby heard the cries of the victims and rushed to the scene. They intervened and rescued the family members from the attackers. The injured pregnant woman was rushed to Nalhad Medical College for treatment. The incident was reported to the police by the victims. However, after three days of the incident, the police did not take any strict action against the attackers. The family said in a statement that they were living in fear and alleged that police were pressuring them to change their statement.

The investigating officer told NBT Navbharat Times that a complaint was received from the victims. He added that the police called both sides for an inquiry and assured appropriate action would be taken once the investigation was over.

BJP district chief gets threat to leave Nuh

Nuh has been consistently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Apart from family getting attacked allegedly for voting BJP in Lok Sabha Elections, BJP district chief Narendra Patel received a threatening letter via mail to leave Nuh. On 24th June, BJP leaders and workers visited the District Secretariat and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, DC and SP regarding the threat.

A complaint in the matter has been filed at City Police Station Nuh. The police have registered a case against the accused in the matter and further investigation is underway.

The letter was received by Patel on 23rd June in which the sender identified himself as Tehmur. The letter, which was written in very bad handwriting, read, “BJP’s Narendra Patel, either leave Nuh or you will be shot. You have troubled the people of our Mewli village a lot. You have implicated many people in the riots as well. I, Sakir Abrar from Mewli village, will run you over with a car one day. I will not spare you, Mewli is not afraid of anyone. Sahid Torif Khusid says your death is certain… Tehmur.”

District officials have assured BJP leaders and workers that strict action will be taken against those who sent the letter.