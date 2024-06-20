In May this year, OpIndia published an exclusive report detailing how illegal construction on government land had taken place near the Ranjit Sagar dam area in Jamnagar, with no action taken despite orders to remove it some time ago. However, the illegal encroachments have now been bulldozed by the local authority.

The dargah named ‘Panjupir ni Dargah’ was demolished by the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) with heavy police presence. After the anti-eviction drive, around 12,000 to 15,000 square feet of government land was recovered by the Estate branch of the corporation.

The Dargah was located Harshadpur in Jamnagar Taluka. In September 2022, the magistrate had ordered its removal, but it was not implemented at that time. The Dargah was occupying 1,750 square meters of government Kharaba land.

The action against illegal structures was taken on the night of 19th June. Several Jamnagar police convoys were called in, and traffic was halted at the location before the demolition. Meanwhile, the District Police Chief to Deputy Mamlatdar and other administration officials were present. He oversaw the removal of the illegal structures.

OpIndia’s ground report from Jamnagar

In a detailed exclusive article published by OpIndia on the 12th of May, it was reported that an unauthorised Mazar was built close to Jamnagar’s renowned Ranjitsagar Dam. Even after a formal order to remove the illegal encroachment was issued in 2022, the illegal mazar continued to exist there. Speaking to OpIndia, local Hindu activists claimed that the administration was not paying attention, which was why the process was taking longer than expected.

OpIndia did, however, also approach the Mamlatdar (Tehsildar), the District Collector, and others, who assured to reopen the file and take action on the lowered amount. Finally, action has been taken by the authorities.

According to the information received, this dargah has been here for the last thirty years. A person named Kasam Hasan is the mazar’s Mujawar (attendant). Next to the dam, an unauthorised dargah was constructed. This location becomes submerged and visible for eight months during the monsoon season when it receives water. Local Hindu activists filed an application to have it razed down in September 2022.

Following that, the Mamlatdar issued a written order to Kasam Hasan, who had encroached on government land, directing him to remove the encroachment. According to this order, a notice under Section 202 of the Revenue Code is issued and directed to be opened at the expense and risk of the encroacher Kasam Hasan if the enforcer does not open the premises. OpIndia has a copy of this formal order available. But at that point, nothing was done about it. Before the monsoon arrives, the administration has now finally cleared the area.