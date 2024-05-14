OpIndia recently published a report on government land encroachment near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district. We reported how unlawful dargahs and shrines occupy thousands of square feet of land. In our report, we found that the Dargah, which has been ordered by the government to be removed in 2022, is still standing. On Monday (13th May), OpIndia’s team arrived at Ranjit Sagar Dam and assessed the present situation.

OpIndia captured an exhaustive view of the encroachment on Ranjit Sagar Dam. We found that not only have unlawful mazars have been built on thousands of square feet of land but the entire area was also occupied in the name of enclosing them. Meanwhile, we learnt that encroachment had taken place in the form of fencing surrounding mazars, benches for sitting, and other structures. Perfume bottles and religious texts were also found here.

On the main road outside, we spotted a whiteboard with ‘Hazrat Panju Pir Dargah Sharif’ and 786-92 inscribed in green letters. Both upper corners of the board were marked with moon stars. Above this board, there were two square flags, one green and one red, each with Islamic symbols printed on them. This board was firmly fixed in a cement-lined foundation.

Fencing around encroached land

Yuvraj Solanki helped OpIndia reach Ranjit Sagar Dam. When we arrived on the ground, we noticed a barbed-wire-enclosed area. OpIndia visited Ranjit Sagar Dam to get information regarding the illegal construction. That’s where we first noticed the fencing. A barbed wire fence has been placed around the encroached area to cordon it off. The fence has enclosed thousands of square feet of the Ranjit Sagar Dam region. The government-owned land surrounding Ranjit Sagar Dam is similarly fenced off with barbed wire.

Long mazars and illegal encroachment spread across the area

Moving ahead, we found that even after the orders were issued following the survey done in 2022, the encroachment persisted. The same is true for the construction. At the front is a cemented platform with three mazars that are roughly 30 feet long. Columns are erected on the site, in an effort to convert it into a permanent structure, with horizontal pipes inserted above.

This structure was roofed with tin sheets. Moreover, structures have been constructed with bricks and cement. We also found chocolates wrapped in green paper, indicating that someone recently visited this location.

Mazars built on paved masonry and raised pillars for sheds

Another such structure has been built nearby. Two 31-foot-long tombs on concrete platforms and pillars can be seen here. Only the roof is left to be constructed. Another 6-feet mazar is visible close to this structure. It is worth noting that the mazar erected in Islam is between five and six feet long. Notably, five tombs built here are around 31 feet long. The unique feature is that sheets of the same length have been put on all of these mazars. These sheets are new and clean suggesting that someone recently came and placed those sheets.

Perfume bottles, Islamic literature and trash found on the spot

When OpIndia examined the surrounding area, we found numerous empty and full perfume bottles. Some of the vials were lying on the ground, while others were submerged in the dam’s water. The perfume bottles, both empty and full, were predominantly glass and plastic. We also noticed the wrappers used to package these vials. There was also a distinct odour of moisture and perfume throughout the place.

Perfume bottles were found inside the dam on dry land and water



Not only did we see perfume bottles, but also some Islamic literature. We found papers written in Arabic, Hindi, and Gujarati. “Continue performing Namaz, Namaz is the duty of Momin [Namaz qayam karo, namaz momin ki meeraz hai]” was written in one of these pieces of literature.

On another piece of paper, Hazrat Shalu Peer Dargah Sharif was written. The address of Kalawad Road in Jamnagar was mentioned on the paper under the name Sheikh Osmanshah Zafarshah Multani.

OpIndia found many huge bundles of sheets at this location. It was hard to know what was built inside, however, it is possible that this packaging included all of the bedsheets and old clothes that were donated here. Along with this, we noticed little cement masonry walls here. Plastic garbage was also seen everywhere at this spot.

Materials for making benches and dargahs bearing the name of Congress leader

During our on-ground investigation, we found some debris in one area of the barbed wire-fenced land. We noticed that there were identical pillars that were used to build the dargah’s shed. In the interim, Yuvraj informed us that these items belonged to the abandoned shrine next door. The same has been transported here to be used as the shrine’s roof and for other purposes.

Near the rubble, we noticed a few sitting benches. In general, these benches are built in societies, gardens, and public spaces for citizens to sit, with funds allocated by MPs and corporators. The text written on these benches was dumped under muck after being submerged in water for an extended period of time. After some cleaning, we found “Hon’ble MP Shri Vikrambhai Madam, Jamnagar – With the grant of the year 2011-12, maintain cleanliness” inscribed on these benches.

It is worth noting that Vikram Madam is a prominent Congress leader who served as the MLA for Bhanwad and Khambhaliya. He previously served as a Congress MP in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, Vikram Madam lost to BJP leader Poonam Madam.

Ranjit Sagar Dam significant for not only Jamnagar but also for wildlife

It is worth noting that Jamnagar’s geographical location is extremely essential for wildlife. Every year, many different varieties of foreign birds travel vast distances to this district near the sea coast. Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary will be approximately 20/22 kilometres from Ranjit Sagar Dam. It is natural that local as well as foreign birds will visit this reservoir. The dam’s water level is barely 100 metres from this illegal dargah.

During this time, Yuvraj informed us that this place is vital not only for birds but also for fish and crocodiles. According to Yuvraj, crocodiles come here during mating season to reproduce. Hearing all of this, we began to wonder to what extent the wildlife here could be impacted by the presence of perfume bottles, plastic debris, and other hazardous materials in the dam water.

Who would bear the expense of rebuilding this place which gets submerged in water for six months every year?

Following extensive investigation, here is one thing to ponder. This location is immersed in water for approximately six months of the year. The dam is filled first with rainwater, then with Narmada water. It is impossible to reach here when the dam is full of water. However, when the water recedes, trash and muck accumulate. While coming here to take care of the place and light incense stick, Kasambhai informed OpIndia that he simply comes here to sunbathe and bow down; he cannot spend money here.

Moreover, with such rampant illegal occupation, will the land be eventually claimed as some sort of Islamic site?

If no one else visits here, who looks after this place every year? Who covers the costs of its construction and maintenance? Who would have spent the money to bring the items found here? The administration should also look into where the money for this illegally built dargah on government land came from.