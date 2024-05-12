It has been discovered that an unauthorised Islamic structure has been built at the Ranjit Sagar Dam, the source of livelihood for the residents of the Jamnagar area of Gujarat. What is astonishing is that the dargah (shrine) continues to exist there even after the administration issued a written order in 2022 to remove it. Local Hindu activists are furious and complained that the authorities are not paying much attention to the matter. Meanwhile, officials, while speaking to OpIndia claimed that they are going to take necessary action.

According to the information, a shrine named “Hazrat Panjupir Dargah Sharif” has been constructed inside the Ranjit Sagar Dam which is located between the villages of Harshadpur and Nava Mokhanain in the Jamnagar district. The regulations mention that building private structures on publicly owned waterways is illegal, however, the shrine stands on a 10,000–15,000 square foot area of government land. Hindu activists in Jamnagar submitted a petition to the officials in 2022 in this regard, seeking that the structure should be taken down immediately.

A government investigation proved that there was encroachment

The officials surveyed the property following a complaint of illegal invasion and confirmed that the shrine had been built on government land and was illegal. In September 2022, the authorities ordered Kasam Hasan Odiya, the Munjawar (caretaker) of the place to take down the shrine. The order highlighted that if he did not vacate the government land, a notice under the revenue code’s section 202 would be served and the authorities would demolish the structure. The written order is available with OpIndia.

When OpIndia tried to get to the root of the matter, we found that the shrine continued to be there even after the official ruling. OpIndia contacted “Kabja Hatao Sangharsh Samiti” activist Yuvraj Solanki to get further details on the matter. He told OpIndia, “A huge shrine has been built at the back of the dam. It has three more shrines of 31-31 feet each and a newly constructed side shrine which is also of equal length. In the year 2022, we submitted an application to the collector on behalf of the Kabja Hatao Sangharsh Samiti.”

He further pointed out, “This shrine in Jamnagar Ranjit Sagar Dam has been built in the last 30-35 years. The structures sink during the monsoon season when water seeps into this section of the dam. Furthermore, the dam is currently being filled by the “SAUNI Yojana” (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana initiative) to meet Jamnagar’s water requirements and as a result, this spot is submerged under water for roughly half the year and remains outside during the other half. Importantly, all surrounding villages are populated by Hindus. The complaint was made against the current Munjawar who stays in a nearby village and isn’t a local resident. It appeared that the government was involved in the construction of the shrine. The pillars used to create the shed are from BSNL.”

Concerning the issue originating from the region, he revealed to OpIndia, “It has also been established in 2022 that this intrusion is unlawful, however, nothing has been done about it. The collector then assured that he would look into the situation.”

Water is being used as an excuse even when the water recedes

Yuvraj Solanki disclosed, “We were informed that since there was flooding of water, no action could be taken, yet nothing was done even when the water subsided. The place is now empty. Today, with no water present, bulldozers could easily reach the area.” He asked why there’s been no response, particularly in light of the structure’s proven illegality.

No such matter under consideration: District Collector Jamnagar

OpIndia spoke with multiple Jamnagar District Collector officials to learn more about the measures taken in relation to the matter. Jamnagar District Collector BK Pandya talked to us and noted, “No such issue has been brought to my attention as I have only taken charge two months ago. However, I will check the records to determine what work has been done in this regard.”

Haven’t received any orders: SP

OpIndia also contacted Jamnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Premsukh Delu. He conveyed, “We haven’t received any order regarding this matter. While a directive was issued in the past, the area was waterlogged, preventing us from taking any action. Only the revenue officer can provide information about the current situation, but we will inquire further. If the authorities issue us an order, we will certainly take action.”

Notices issued to enchroacher, we’ll investigate the matter: Mamalatdar

OpIndia also spoke with Jamnagar Village Mamlatdar (Tehesildar) who expressed, “The order for the removal of encroachment has been issued, but I will investigate why no actions have been taken. Notices have been served to those who have encroached on government land. We will investigate and take necessary actions.” He claimed that he took charge just two months ago and shortly after, the elections started, keeping most of the staff occupied but they will now prioritise the investigation.

Notably, OpIndia has recent photos of the shrine. Images clicked on the morning of 11th May make it abundantly evident that the Islamic structure, which a government inquiry determined to be unlawful, is still in place. Nothing has been done, not even in response to the official instruction.

What can I do if it’s Illegal: Kasam Hasan

When OpIndia contacted Munjawar Kasam Hasan, he confirmed that he had been served the notice. He further stated that they are currently unable to do anything and even if an order were to be issued, they are not in a position to comply. When asked whether the order had been challenged in court, he denied it. He also alleged that the structure was built approximately 30 years ago.

These specifics make it clear that there is unlawful encroachment at Jamnagar’s Ranjit Sagar Dam. The removal order was issued in 2022, but as of right now, nothing has been done in the case. Sources have informed us that if the district collector issues an order, then action can be taken.