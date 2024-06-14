Friday, June 14, 2024
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi lands in Italy for G7 summit, says India looks forward to addressing global challenges and fostering cooperation

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

ANI
pM Modi lands in Italy
PM Modi lands in Italy(L), file image of PM Modi with Italian PM Meloni
2

After landing in Italy’s Apulia to participate in the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

He said that they aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future. “Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future,” PM Modi posted on X. Notably, India is participating in the summit as an Outreach country.

As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia on late Thursday night (local time), he was received by India’s Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

This marks PM Modi’s first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the Prime Minister’s engagements with the world leaders on June 14.

“Namaste! The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit. Tomorrow is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with the world leaders lined up,” Jaiswal said in a video. “He will also be addressing the outreach session of the G7 Summit.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

“I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” PM Modi had said.

It will be India’s 11th participation and PM Modi’s fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

