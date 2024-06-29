On Friday (28th June), the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Opposition for maintaining a stoic silence over the atrocities committed on a woman in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

While slamming their politics of convenience, Goswami said, “The same thing that happened in Manipur has happened in Bengal. But they are completely quiet (now).”

He highlighted how the Opposition camp ignored the disturbing case of a Muslim woman, who was reportedly stripped and assaulted by Trinamool Congress goons in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled-state.

A BJP worker was stripped, dragged and assaulted. Those who demanded justice for women in Manipur have turned a blind eye to what's happening in Bengal today. Rahul Gandhi, stop this selective outrage!



Tune in here to watch the debate live with Arnab -… pic.twitter.com/BHVinHNKNS — Republic (@republic) June 28, 2024

Arnab Goswami emphasised, “In my view, this proves that they are absolutely nothing but a bunch of political opportunists who leapt and booked an entire jet.”

He did not mince words before slamming Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and his entire digital ecosystem.

“Remember the jet that Rahul Gandhi booked to Manipur? Rahul Gandhi, why won’t you book a jet and go to Cooch Behar,” the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV further inquired.

In May 2023, visuals surfaced on social media which showed two women paraded naked in full public glare by a mob of men in Manipur. It was also learnt that the two victims were gang-raped by the mob.

The Background of the Cooch Behar Case

On Thursday (27th June), a Muslim woman was stripped, dragged for 1 km by her hair and thrashed for over an hour by goons for supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The incident took place in Ruidanga village in Matha Bhanga-II block in Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College & Hospital.

As per reports, a group of TMC goons attacked the woman for being a worker of the Opposition BJP in the State. The victim’s father has now filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police complaint, the local TMC cadre has prevented the woman from stepping out of her house since the Lok Sabha elections were announced on 4th June 2024.

The victim was attacked on Thursday when she was en route home from a nearby park. A group of TMC goons attacked her, stripped her and then dumped her clothes in a river.

They have also threatened to break her house if she dared to step out again. The Cooch Behar police have so far detained 4 people, including the primary accused Shafiqul, in connection to the case.

In a horrifying display of political violence, Rosonara Khatun, a BJP Minority Morcha member, was savagely beaten in Coochbehar, West Bengal.



Dragged by her hair and assaulted at Ramthenga Market, her crime was supporting the BJP.



This barbaric act has outraged the Muslim… pic.twitter.com/CuiPHGTxBM — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 27, 2024

Shafiqul is accused of capturing the naked picture of the victim during the assault and disseminating it on social media platforms.