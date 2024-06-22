The death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy has risen from 50 to 53, officials said on Saturday. Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth said that out of the total 193 patients, who consumed illicit liquor, 140 are currently safe.

“193 people who have consumed illicit liquor have come to the hospital. Out of 193, 140 are currently safe, while few of them are on ventilators. Right now, 53 people have passed away,” he said.

“So far, seven people have been arrested in the case. The case has been given to the CBI CID branch of Tamil Nadu Police. The patients are being given best treatment. Special doctors were mobilised in the initial stage. About 56 doctors were brought in from different medical colleges. Many patients who had respiratory problems, have recovered too,” the Kallakurichi Collector said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the deaths in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, 250 litres of illicit liquor were seized and disposed off in the state’s Tiruchirapalli district.

The action was taken by Tiruchirapalli District Collector, Pradeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Varun Kumar, based on intelligence input on Friday night, police said.

The district Collector Pradeep Kumar spoke with locals and made them aware of the harmful effects of illicit liquor. He also made them take an oath that they would not consume illicit liquor.

Addressing a session in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallkurichi tragedy.

There was a ruckus in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, as opposition AIADMK members raised slogans demanding discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

