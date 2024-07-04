Thursday, July 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani says 2024 mandate was revenge of Muslims against...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani says 2024 mandate was revenge of Muslims against BJP: How he had met RSS chief in 2021, claiming to be in support

Madani emphasised that the parties, particularly the Congress Party, have the moral duty to “protect the constitution and democracy” while “fighting for the rights of the oppressed minorities”.

OpIndia Staff
Arshad Madani claimed 2024 Lok Sabha Election results attributed to revenge voting by Muslims against BJP
Maulana Arshad Madani attributed Lok Sabha Results 2024 to "Revenge Voting" by Muslims against BJP (Image: HT)
17

On 3rd June, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were the outcome of strategic voting by minorities, specifically Muslims, aimed at defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He asserted that the General Election results rejected the politics of “hatred and communalism” and attributed the outcome to the “wise voting” by the Muslim community. He said, “Had the voters not voted wisely, the results could have been different,” he said.

Madani emphasised that the parties, particularly the Congress Party, have the moral duty to “protect the constitution and democracy” while “fighting for the rights of the oppressed minorities”. He also lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for their “secular stance”. He claimed that it was their so-called secular stance that garnered trust and support from the “secular-minded” voters. He also claimed that Muslims are “patriots” and they love the country more than their lives.

According to Madani, there has been a systematic effort to render the Muslim votes ineffective in the elections and marginalise the community altogether. However, the recent elections, according to him, saw Muslims voting en-masse to “uphold secularism, democracy and the constitution.” He highlighted the need for “secular parties” to continue their struggle for the rights of the Muslim community both inside and outside the Parliament.

Madani pointed out that there is a declining trend of Muslim representation in parliament and legislative assemblies. He claimed that it could be attributed partly to the ‘strategic’ reservation of Muslim-majority constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Reflecting on the 2021 meeting with RSS Chief

In stark contrast to the recent statements by Madani, he had praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief, Mohan Bhagwat in 2021. At that time, he had welcomed Bhagwat’s comments on the shared ancestry of Hindus and Muslims in India and suggested that RSS was moving towards a more inclusive ideology.

According to reports, Madani said that he likes the statement made by Mohan Bhagwat. He said that in India, there are Gurjar, Rajputs and Jats, for example, amongst Hindus and Muslims both, therefore, there is nothing wrong in saying that Hindus and Muslims in India share the same ancestry. He is further claimed to have said that RSS is “changing its old ideology and is now on the right track”.

Arshad Madani believes Taliban is “good”

Arshad Madani, the principal of Darul Uloom Deoband who is also president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind doesn’t believe the Taliban as a terror outfit, and, he adorns Taliban and Talibanis as freedom fighters. In an exclusive interview given to the Dainik Bhaskar, Madani said that if fighting against subjugation is terrorism then by this logic Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Hazrat Shekhuddin were also terrorists.

It must be noted that the Taliban is believed to have drawn inspiration from the Deobandi movement which originated in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband. As the Taliban has come to conquer Afghanistan a large number of Muslim scholars, politicians and leftist media are trying for the makeover the image of the Taliban as ‘Good Taliban.’ “Anybody fighting against subjugation we don’t consider them as a terrorist. We clap if the Taliban are fighting for independence because everybody has the right to independence. If this is terrorism then Gandhi, Nehru and Shekhuddin were also terrorists, all those who fought against the British government were terrorists,” Dainik Bhaskar quoted Madani saying.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAshraf Madani RSS, Ashraf Madani news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Assam: Mufti Mukhibur Rahman Azhari threatens Islamic cleric Mustafa Kamal for opposing cow slaughter, calls for violent protest, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Law authorities acted swiftly as the incendiary video gained popularity on social media and arrested Mufti Mukibur Rahman Azhari on 2nd July.
News Reports

Whitewashing Islamic terrorism, to warning of 1990s like violence: Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi’s interview with The Wire displays a dangerous mindset

Shraddha Pandey -
While hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits were killed by Islamic terrorists during the 1990s, Ruhullah Mehdi has the audacity to dub their killings as mere “Haadsa”. Mehdi kept emphasising as to how concerned he is for the Kashmiri Pandits, however, not once did he talk about Pakistan’s role in the terrorism in Kashmir especially during the 1990s.

Fatehpur, UP: Porn-addict ‘Hafiz’ Dilnawaz and Maulvi Rakimuddin brutally rape a 9-year-old boy to death, discard body inside well, arrested by police

Bengal sees 11 incidents of mob violence in 1 month: From beaten by TMC goons for supporting BJP to lynched for ‘theft’ and Taliban-style...

UP: Tanzeem and Faizan assault a shopkeeper, employees in Bulandshahr; Islamists and leftists peddle ‘mob-lynching’ agenda after they were caught

‘Kiara Advani uses black magic to threaten him’: Sidharth Malhotra fan accuses actor’s fanpage admins Aliza and Husna Parveen of duping her of Rs...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Assam: Mufti Mukhibur Rahman Azhari threatens Islamic cleric Mustafa Kamal for opposing cow slaughter, calls for violent protest, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Owner of Kingdon Capital allegedly used Kotak to short sell Adani, his wife was probed in US for harbouring Chinese spies: Hindenburg fiasco was...

Anurag -

Tamil Nadu govt under Stalin gives ‘methanol percentage’ excuse to Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy where 65 died, claims cannot be compared to earlier incidents

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 2 more bridges in Saran collapse making it 9 such collapses in last 15 days, plea in Supreme Court filed to demand structural...

OpIndia Staff -

Whitewashing Islamic terrorism, to warning of 1990s like violence: Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi’s interview with The Wire displays a dangerous mindset

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi: Stonepelter Saddam dies after tanker driver accidentally runs over him trying to escape the assault; angry stonepelters stab auto driver Bablu when he...

ANI -

Fatehpur, UP: Porn-addict ‘Hafiz’ Dilnawaz and Maulvi Rakimuddin brutally rape a 9-year-old boy to death, discard body inside well, arrested by police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Biden not stepping down’: White House clarifies after Trump debate fiasco triggers concerns about US President’s health and age

ANI -

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, lodged in jail for radical Khalistani activities under stringent NSA, gets 4 days parole to take oath as MP

OpIndia Staff -

Family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar already paid Rs 98.39 lakh, other benefits of about 67 lakhs to be paid shortly, says Army after Rahul...

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com