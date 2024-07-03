A fan of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has accused a fan page of defrauding her out of Rs 50 lakh. Minoo Vasudeva, residing in the US, asserted on the social media platform X, using the handle @desi_girl334, that Aliza and Husna Parveen, the managers of the fan page, had tricked her with fake stories that Malhotra’s wife was threatening his life.

The actor has now addressed the allegations personally.

Sidharth Malhotra stated, “It has come to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or about me, my family, and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money.”

“I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information,” he further added.

“My fans have always been my greatest strength, and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big love and hug!” Malhotra said while concluding his post.

The fan had earlier alleged that the administrators concocted stories about Malhotra’s life being endangered by his wife, Kiara Advani. Vasudeva also claimed that the admins said Kiara coerced Sidharth into marriage by threatening his family and using black magic on him.

She disclosed that Aliza requested financial help to ‘save Sid’ and connected her with an alleged PR team member, Deepak Dubey, and an informer from Kiara’s team named Radhika.

Vasudeva stated that she paid weekly fees for insider information and interactions with the actor, which she now believes were fake. She shared screenshots of conversations and claimed to have lost Rs 50 lakh in the process. Vasudeva demanded justice and a refund of her money.

Fans have been sharing her posts and tagging Sidharth Malhotra to draw his attention to the alleged scam. There has been no response from Sidharth or the fan page on Instagram. It is unclear if Vasudeva has contacted the police.