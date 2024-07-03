Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Kiara Advani uses black magic to threaten him': Sidharth Malhotra fan accuses actor's fanpage...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Kiara Advani uses black magic to threaten him’: Sidharth Malhotra fan accuses actor’s fanpage admins Aliza and Husna Parveen of duping her of Rs 50 lakhs

The fan had earlier alleged that the administrators concocted stories about Malhotra's life being endangered by his wife, Kiara Advani. Vasudeva also claimed that the admins said Kiara coerced Siddharth into marriage by threatening his family and using black magic on him.

OpIndia Staff
Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani 50 lakhs
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
1

A fan of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has accused a fan page of defrauding her out of Rs 50 lakh. Minoo Vasudeva, residing in the US, asserted on the social media platform X, using the handle @desi_girl334, that Aliza and Husna Parveen, the managers of the fan page, had tricked her with fake stories that Malhotra’s wife was threatening his life.

The actor has now addressed the allegations personally.

Sidharth Malhotra stated, “It has come to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or about me, my family, and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money.”

“I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information,” he further added.

“My fans have always been my greatest strength, and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big love and hug!” Malhotra said while concluding his post.

The fan had earlier alleged that the administrators concocted stories about Malhotra’s life being endangered by his wife, Kiara Advani. Vasudeva also claimed that the admins said Kiara coerced Sidharth into marriage by threatening his family and using black magic on him.

She disclosed that Aliza requested financial help to ‘save Sid’ and connected her with an alleged PR team member, Deepak Dubey, and an informer from Kiara’s team named Radhika.

Vasudeva stated that she paid weekly fees for insider information and interactions with the actor, which she now believes were fake. She shared screenshots of conversations and claimed to have lost Rs 50 lakh in the process. Vasudeva demanded justice and a refund of her money.

Fans have been sharing her posts and tagging Sidharth Malhotra to draw his attention to the alleged scam. There has been no response from Sidharth or the fan page on Instagram. It is unclear if Vasudeva has contacted the police.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: TMC leader fatally assaults an elderly woman with shoes for calling him a ‘donkey’, sixth incident of public brutality leading to death...

OpIndia Staff -

Chopra flogging incident: Prime accused Tajmul Haque’s aide Amirul Islam arrested after police identified him in the shocking video

OpIndia Staff -

200 babies from 1 sperm donor in Australia? Queensland orders frozen sperm samples to be destroyed after audit finds major lapses in identification and...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Police arrest Muhammed Ajmal for swindling gold jewellery from teenage girls using Instagram friendships

OpIndia Staff -

Stunned silence on crimes against women, the sham of ‘protecting’ the constitution: PM Modi tears into Congress in Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

CISF refutes reports that Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut has been reinstated, she remains suspended but transferred to reserve battalion in Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Congress workers attack BJP members with sticks, stones, acid bottles for protesting over Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Hindu remark, cops also injured

OpIndia Staff -

Over 11,000 FIRs, 500 arrests, govt efforts for amicable solution and more: Here is what PM Modi assured Rajya Sabha on Manipur

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Rifa and Mehak Khanum embrace Hinduism in Bareilly, marry their Hindu lovers with Vedic rituals after becoming Riya Sagar and Sonam Saxena

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka minister writes to centre seeking 15% NRI quota in govt medical colleges for ‘self-sustainability of colleges’

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com