Tensions recently erupted in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh after an Islamist mob gheraoed a Police station in the late hours of Sunday. The angry mob entered the police station premises as well as created a ruckus on the streets. The Islamists demanded immediate action against an unknown Instagram user for uploading an alleged objectionable post.

To pacify the situation and avoid the occurrence of any untoward incident, the police assured action in the matter. They also informed the mob as well as Chief Qazi of the area that an FIR had been registered against an unknown person and the identity of the Instagram user was being looked into.

While Muslim, Communist and Congress leaders are raising an alarm over ‘mob lynching of Muslims’, here is a Muslim mob gheraoing a police station in Ratlam demanding cops to hand over them a ‘blasphemer’ so they can do to him what their ilk did in Pakistan a week ago pic.twitter.com/htcqLsX6uR — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) July 3, 2024

According to media reports, after getting Police assurance, the angry mob initially dispersed from the Police station. However, they gathered at the Qazi’s residence from where they again marched towards the Police station and gheraoed it demanding immediate action against the user who made the alleged objectionable post.

As per reports, the administration had to mobilise Police personnel from four stations to bring the situation under control. Additionally, the Police were forced to deploy a Riot Control vehicle Vajra outside the station.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday (30th June) night in Ratlam’s Station Road police station. As the angry Muslim mob started gathering near the police station, it sparked a tense situation in the area and nearby shopkeepers immediately closed their shops to avoid getting caught in harm’s way.

According to a report in Naidunia, the news of an objectionable post shared by the ID of a person named Vivek Singh spread rapidly among several groups on Sunday night. It was alleged that the social media user made objectionable comments on the Muslim community. Afterwards, a large Islamist mob reached the police station, demanding action against the Instagram user.

The police registered a case against an unknown person. CSP Abhinav Warange, Station Road TI Dinesh Bhojak, and other police officers started explaining to the angry mob that an FIR had been lodged in this matter. They also assured that soon, with the help of the cyber cell, the accused will be traced and arrested.

Meanwhile, Chief Qazi of the area, Qazi Asif Ali also reached the police station and discussed with the police officers and the protesters. However, by that time, the crowd had already left the police station. The protesters later reached the residence of Qazi Ali.

At around 12:15 in the night, a large number of people reached the police station with Qazi Ali. Some of the protesters and Qazi held a discussion with the Police. He later came out of the police station and told the protesters that an FIR had been lodged.

However, some protesters were not ready to accept. They were also shown a copy of the FIR. Somehow the crowd was persuaded and sent away.

CSP Abhinav Warange stated that the post had been made hurting religious sentiments. A case was registered under section 295. With the help of the cyber cell, it is being looked into who created the Instagram ID. This photo has been posted in some groups. The accused will be identified soon, he added.