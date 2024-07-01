Hours after a Bahubali leader Tajemul was seen publicly flogging a woman in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Hamidul Rehman on Sunday (30th June) justified the Taliban-style punishment in what he dubbed as ‘Muslim Rashtra’.

While speaking to the media, the TMC legislator claimed, “The woman has not complained but you guys (media persons) are still raking it up continuously.”

Rehman alleged, “The woman was doing unsocial work in the absence of her husband. A meeting was held by the villagers over her activities and a collective decision was made.”

“Yes. They have done wrong to a certain extent. We accept it. We are looking into the matter. The woman or her husband has not complained in the matter. She was not forced against her will,” the TMC MLa downplayed the attack.

He further justified, “The woman was spoiling the society and hence the villagers took action. What they have done is a bit too much and we are disappointed. We are now taking steps such that these incidents are not repeated again.”

On being asked whether the accused JCB is a member of TMC, Hamidul Rehman remarked, “Why JCB alone? We got a lead of more than 1 lakh votes in Chopra. Hence, everyone there is our supporter. There is no harm.”

Hamidul Rehman resorts to character assassination of victim woman

“We are all accepting that the villaers have done wrong. The woman has also done wrong. She had deserted her husband and children and turned out to be a loose character,” he resorted to the character assassination of the victim.

Hamidul Rehman went on to claim that Chopra, where the incident took place, constitutes ‘Muslim Rashtra’. He was heard saying, “In our Muslim rashtra, there are certain rules of conduct and punishment.”

“But it had become little extreme this time. That is why we are now reprimanding the villagers.” the TMC MLA concluded.

TMC MLA intimidates voters ahead of elections

In April this year, Hamidul Rehman stirred the hornet’s nest by threatening people against voting for the BJP. The incident took place during a public meeting in Majhiali village in Uttar Dinajpur district of the State.

During the event, Rehman was heard saying, “The central paramilitary force will be here till the 26th. After that, you will have to live with our force (referring to TMC goons).”

“Don’t dare to waste your vote and commit mischief. The central force will leave on 26th and you will be left here with our forces,” the TMC MP from the Chopra constituency was heard saying.

“Once the Election is over the Central Forces will move out and the only Force which would remain is TMC.



The Voters and the Opposition Party Workers will have to face them.”



– Chopra TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman pic.twitter.com/DXi9G5EF85 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 11, 2024

He further threatened, “At that time, do not complain about the tragedy that will befall your fate.” Hamidul Rehman subtly reminded voters about the TMC’s Khela of violence during the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and the 2023 Panchayat polls.

Earlier in March 2021, he referred to supporters of the BJP as ‘namakharam’ and announced that they would be dealt stricktly after the elections.

“Our ancestors have said don’t betray those who feed you…After polls, we will have to meet those who would cheat us. Khela Hobe (the game of violence will be played) with dishonest people. We want Didi (referring it) to be the CM”.

Following the controversy, the BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of india.