A video shared by CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim, in which a local Bahubali leader is seen assaulting a married woman and a man lying helplessly on the road in the name of ‘summary Justice’ is doing rounds on social media. Sharing the video of the assault, CPI(M) leader and Former Rajya Sabha MP Salim alleged that the main accused seen in the video is a local TMC goon who goes by the nickname ‘JCB’. According to him, the local goon is running a Kangaroo court where he allegedly serves summary trial and punishment like the Taliban.

In the video shared by the CPI(M) leader, the accused is seen manhandling a woman and a man. The accused threw the victims on the ground and started assaulting them with cane sticks in his hand and kicked the woman several times. While the woman could be seen screaming and rolling on the road in pain, a large crowd gathered there didn’t come forward to help the victims.

Notably, as per TV9 Bangla video report on the issue, a police vehicle was present within a few meters away from the spot where the accused assaulted the victims. A green jeep that looked like a police vehicle can be seen at the top of the video. Two words are written on the vehicle, and the second word seems to be ‘Patrol’, suggesting it is a police patrolling vehicle. The vehicle stopped at the place, but nobody came out.

According to the information received, the incident took place in Chopra’s Lakshmipur village in the Dighalgaon area. The accused is identified as a local Bahubali leader Tajemul, who is popular as JCB in the area. He allegedly assaulted the victims over an allegation of ‘extra-marital affair’.

As per media reports, he notoriously runs Taliban-style ‘quick justice’ through his ‘Insaf Sabha’ and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman. In the current case, he brutally assaulted the victims during a so-called ‘arbitration meeting’ which he named ‘Insaf Sabha’ over an allegation of an ‘extramarital affair’.

According to local sources cited in the TV9 Bangla report, the victim is a married woman who is a resident of that village. It is alleged that she had an extramarital affair with the young man being assaulted in the video. After learning about their affair, an “arbitration meeting” was called where the main accused ‘JCB’ assaulted them as part of his ‘summary justice’ in ‘Insaf Sabha’.

It is also alleged that the victims were fined as well. As per the report, nobody took them to the hospital after the assault.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the man who captured the incident on camera is absconding over security concerns. It is being also claimed on social media that a case has been filed against the man who recorded it.

According to reports, such “Insaf Sabha” are held in the area regularly. The local residents are afraid to speak about such assaults with Police or media persons out of Tajimul aka JCB’s terror in the area.

Reportedly, the young woman did not even go to the government health centre after the brutal assault which took place on Friday afternoon (28th June).

While reporting on the incident, the TV9 anchors called Trinamool Congress district president Kanhaiya Lal and asked him about the incident. After learning about the incident from the news channel, he said on air, “I am calling the police administration and they will look into the matter. I will ask the SP to take immediate action. Whoever JCB is.” So far, the police have not yet arrested anyone in this incident.

BJP Social media head, Amit Malviya slammed the Trinamool Congress over the assault incident. Tagging NCW to take action, he stated that the incident exposes the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. He asserted that the Sandeshkhali horror where several women made allegations of mass sexual exploitation, and land grabbing among others, is happening in every village in West Bengal under the TMC regime.

He added, “India must wake up to the reality of Sharia Courts in TMC run West Bengal. There is a #Sandeshkhali in every village and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a curse for women. There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?”