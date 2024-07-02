11 Bangladeshi infiltrators were recently arrested at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura. They intended to take trains from Agartala and travel to different parts the country before the GRP and RPF nabbed them all. Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas use Agartala Railway Station to get into trains headed to other parts of India. Over the previous year and a half, security personnel have apprehended thousands of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have infiltrated Tripura.

On June 30, 2024, GRP and RPF posted at Agartala Railway Station detained 11 illegal Bangladeshis from the station itself. Of these, six are men and five are women. They were all intending to travel from Agartala to various destinations such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. None of them are believed to have the necessary documents to enter India. Agartala GRP has filed a case in this regard, and further action will be taken against them. The authorities are also looking into this case from the viewpoint of human trafficking.

On 30/06/2024, 11 BD nationals have been arrested from Agartala Railway Station. The BD nationals illegally entered into India from Bangladesh. A specific Case has been registered against them.@Tripura_Police #SevaVeertaBandhuta pic.twitter.com/lMzfEGQwET — GRP Tripura (@GrpTripura) July 1, 2024

Infiltrators are being caught continuously

The number of infiltrators reaching different places in India via Agartala Railway Station is steadily increasing. Earlier, on June 29, 2024, 11 illegal infiltrators were apprehended. Further, on June 27, 2024, two Bangladeshi infiltrators, Akhtar and Firoza, were detained at Agartala Railway Station. Both of them were attempting to board the train to Karnataka.

A day earlier, on June 26, 2024, Rubia Sultana, Ritu Begum, Jyoti Khatun, and Meem Sultana were apprehended. These individuals were about to take a train to Pune and Ahmedabad. In the month of June, 39 infiltrators in total were caught at Agartala station.

Earlier in May, 28 infiltrators were caught from various locations. Four Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested on May 23, and two on May 21. On May 17, 2024, four Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested as they were about to board the Agartala Secunderabad Express. Earlier, on May 11, eight Bangladeshi infiltrators were detained as they attempted to travel to Maharashtra. Many infiltrators have been arrested outside the station after evading security patrols. Many times, their Indian supporters have also been arrested along with them.

130 arrested in 2024 itself, including Rohingyas

OpIndia spoke with security personnel regarding the regular arrests of intruders at the Agartala Railway Station. Tapas Das, a GRP officer stationed at Agartala railway station, told OpIndia that 130 Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested in 2024 alone. There are four Rohingya infiltrators among them. He explained that they take trains from Agartala to other places in India. These illegal infiltrators visit and later settle in major cities in India, including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Delhi.

He told OpIndia that the number of infiltrators caught at Agartala Railway Station is steadily growing. To escape detection on the trains, these infiltrators typically travel in general coaches. They do not need to show their identity card to receive their ticket. He further stated that infiltrators who have already settled in several Indian cities get their tickets booked online. Many such gangs are also active in Tripura, working to transport them to other parts of the country.



While speaking with OpIndia, he stated that the number of these infiltrators is increasing. Previously, just 2-4 illegal Bangladeshis were apprehended here each month, but now the number has risen to 30-40. This is also corroborated by the information posted on GRP Tripura’s X (Twitter) account. GRP continually provides information concerning the arrest of these infiltrators. According to this report, 118 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended between January 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Every day, stories emerge of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators being captured in Tripura. According to a report, the BSF apprehended 1018 infiltrators in Tripura alone between January 2023 and April 15, 2024. Of these, 498 are Bangladeshi. There are several women and children among the captured Bangladeshis.

According to the BSF, it caught 744 infiltrators in 2023. Of these, 112 were Rohingya, and 337 were Bangladeshis. The number of infiltrators apprehended is increasing year after year. In 2022, BSF apprehended 369 infiltrators. Of these, 150 were Bangladeshis and 57 were Rohingya. Similarly, in 2021, 208 infiltrators were apprehended, including 93 Bangladeshis.

Hindi-Assamese training to Rohingya, infiltration package for ₹10-20 lakh

There is a conspiracy working to relocate illegal Rohingyas from Myanmar to India. The NIA squad just apprehended its mastermind, Jalil Miyan. Fake documents are being used to settle Rohingya Muslims in India, under packages ranging from Rs 10-20 lakh (14-28 lakh Bangladeshi Takas). Rohingya infiltrators are trained in languages such as Hindi and Assamese to settle in India.

This is done to avoid being detected due to their accent. This gang used to smuggle 5-10 Rohingya Muslims into India each day. Even the appearance of the intruders is altered to conceal their identity. There are numerous such camps in Delhi, where Rohingyas live. The Rohingya Muslim population in India has doubled in only two years.

The central government has stated that there are no camps for Rohingya refugees in the country. Their population in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir is estimated to be 10,000. These Rohingyas have also been involved in numerous crimes. They had engaged in great numbers in the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and Zafarabad. The central government has declared them illegal immigrants and a threat to national security.