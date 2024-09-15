Junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape murder case have left for the Chief Minister’s residence to attend a meeting with her regarding their demands.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to hold a meeting with junior doctors at 6 pm today (Saturday) at her residence, with a delegation of 15 representatives, informed West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant earlier in the day.

This comes after Mamata Banerjee visited the junior doctors’ protest site in front of Swasthya Bhaban, where she assured the doctors that she would address their demands and make efforts to fulfil them.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A delegation of junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, arrive at the Chief Minister's residence to attend a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee regarding their demands. pic.twitter.com/GMXiKWu1Zs — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Addressing the protesting doctors, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she was spending sleepless nights as the doctors were agitating on the road amid rains.

She further urged the protesting doctors to return to work and said, “I request you to return to work. All the work related to the development, infrastructure, and security of the hospital has been started and will be done further.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to monitor the situation and ensure security, the Kolkata Police have installed CCTV cameras at the protest site and surrounding areas.

The move comes as the junior doctors continued their protest, demanding justice and calling for enhanced safety measures at medical institutions, even after the Supreme Court set a deadline for doctors to resume work on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 13, junior doctors in Kolkata criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister for rejecting their request to live telecast a meeting and for not meeting with them.

They argued that their request was reasonable, given that parliamentary discussions and many administrative meetings are broadcast live.

The doctors expressed frustration over being asked to leave electronic gadgets outside the meeting hall, which prevented them from recording the proceedings.

The second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

