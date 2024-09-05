Five persons were arrested at the Agartala Railway station for entering India illegally from Bangladesh.

The arrest was done in a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The arrested include two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Nasim Molla (19) and Shathi Molla (33), one Rohingya Addus Salam (53) and two Indian touts Shabir Aarab (48) and Abdul Sakur Fakir Mahamad Khavra (40), as per information by Tapan Das, OC at the Agartala Rail Station.

Das confirmed on Friday that a case has been registered at the GRP Police Station and the arrested individuals are to be presented before the court.

Earlier on August 21, acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two men and one woman, at Agartala Railway Station.

The individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to travel further by train to another state, said the police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Helal Hossain (25) from Lalmonirhat, Beauty Khatun (22) from Lalmonirhat, who was accompanied by her 15-month-old child Byjit, and Repan Barua (32) from Chattogram.