Friday, September 20, 2024
Updated:

879 Hezbollah members killed due to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies, reveals group’s internal military intel documents

Hezbollah’s internal military intelligence documents reveal that 879 of its members were killed in the communication equipment explosions, including 131 Iranians and 79 Yemenis. Among the dead are 291 senior Hezbollah officials.

OpIndia Staff
Hezbollah 879
879 Hezbollah members have been killed in pager and walkie talkie explosions (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
11

A major revelation has surfaced regarding the pager blast and walkie-talkie explosion in Lebanon. Hezbollah’s internal military intelligence documents reveal that 879 of its members were killed in the communication equipment explosions, including 131 Iranians and 79 Yemenis. Among the dead are 291 senior Hezbollah officials.

Although Hezbollah publicly stated that the explosions caused significant damage to their communication resources, initial reports had indicated that around 9 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the pager blast.

However, the information from Hezbollah’s intelligence documents is shocking, with the death of 879 members being nothing short of a catastrophe for the organisation. Hezbollah leader Nasrallah has threatened Israel, stating that it has crossed all red lines and will have to pay a heavy price for these attacks.

Late on Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon in nearly a year, escalating the conflict with Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, despite calls for restraint. 

The heavy bombardment came after earlier attacks in the week, which Lebanon and Hezbollah blamed on Israel. These attacks destroyed Hezbollah’s communication equipment, resulting in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries in Lebanon. During Thursday night’s operation, Israel’s military reported that its jets targeted hundreds of multiple-rocket-launcher barrels in southern Lebanon over a two-hour period, which were poised to be launched toward Israel.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

