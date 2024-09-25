On 19th September, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena approved imposing a one-year service bond requirement on all medical students who graduate from NEET UG and NEET PG programs starting in 2024. The bond applies to All India Quota and State Quota students in medical institutions across Delhi.

The new policy mandates that students completing undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) including super-speciality medical programs serve in medical facilities run by the Delhi government’s National Capital Territory (GNCT) for a year. Students will need to provide a bond totalling Rs 15 lakhs for UG courses and Rs 20 lakhs for PG studies to guarantee compliance. The bond will be forfeited if a doctor opts out of the mandatory service period.

The official order further read, “The UG pass-outs will be adjusted against the post of JRS and PG pass-outs will be adjusted against the post of SRS and paid an amount equivalent to the stipend paid to JRS/SRS, with appropriate increment in the case of Super Specialty courses. The pass-out UG/PG students would be adjusted against the already available vacant posts of Junior Residents/Senior Residents available in the various hospitals of GNCT of Delhi, including Society Hospitals and may be posted in the same hospitals or diverted capacity in other hospitals as per the requirement of the H&FW Department.”

The Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) dean will chair a group that will evaluate if more JR and SR positions are necessary for GNCT institutions of Delhi including Society Hospitals. The committee will assess the availability of current positions and, if required, suggest adding new ones. It conveyed, “Such additional posts if required would be created in the concerned medical colleges/institutions where the courses are provided, from where the services of these JRS/SRS may be deployed in the various hospitals of GNCT of Delhi in a diverted capacity.”

The mandatory one-year service bond will be in effect starting with the following academic session following the release of the directive. It added, “Till such time as the one-year Service Bond comes into force, the existing students on passing out will be voluntarily offered the first chance to work on the vacant posts of JR/SR in the various Hospitals under the GNCT of Delhi as per the remuneration prescribed above.” The order was undersigned by the deputy secretary of Medical Education.

Doctors oppose the order

Doctors have taken to social media to voice their opposition to the edict, which has infuriated the medical community. A doctor named Rohan Krishnan called it “forced labour and enslavement” and stated, “We oppose the forced labour and enslavement of doctors like this. Does IIT Delhi have a bond? Do DU colleges have a bond? Govt is now planning to take the best doctors from top hospitals and send them to PHC/sub-optimal hospitals. Recently, the screening committee pointed out deficiencies at many Delhi govt Hospitals. Instead of filling those deficiencies, now, this is happening.” He demanded that the order be revoked.

— Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) September 25, 2024

United Doctors Front Association also asked for the withdrawal of the “draconian” order and expressed, “We strongly condemn the LG Delhi’s draconian 1-year mandatory service bond on medical graduates. Forcing doctors into government service with Rs.15-20 lakh penalties for opting out is exploitative & a violation of our rights.”

— UNITED DOCTORS FRONT ASSOCIATION (@udfaindia) September 25, 2024

Another doctor simply referred to the fresh order as “bonded labour.”

Notably, similar bonds with varying amounts are imposed along with mandatory service for doctors in various states in India to ensure that doctors serve in govt hospitals for some period.