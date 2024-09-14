Another major sign of thriving democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is currently being witnessed in the form of door-to-door campaigning in the Kashmir valley for the upcoming assembly elections. Notably, candidates are now reaching out directly to the voters at their doorsteps after a long gap of 37 years.

Strikingly, this is the first time that door-to-door canvassing has returned to the Kashmir Valley since the notorious 1987 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Back then, elections were overseen by the then-Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference government. NC and Congress were blamed for ‘heavily rigging’ the elections, fomenting a deep divide in the populace, and alienating them from democratic exercise. The tragic aftermath of the 1987 elections was marked by a wave of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the purging of the Kashmiri Hindu community.

Following that infamous election, the democratic exercises and poll campaigns became a risky affair for candidates due to threats of terrorists, and the door-to-door campaigning stopped completely.

However, the Kashmir valley has seen major signs of democratic revival in the last ten years of the Modi government. While strict counter-terrorism policy has caused a substantive drop in terror incidents, the Abrogation of Article 370, bringing three tiers of governance in the valley and other progressive developments ensured democratic revival.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir are in the midst of an election phase with voting to be held between 18th September and 1st October. However, this time the assembly elections are witnessing calmer scenes and intensified election campaigning. The return of door-to-door campaigning signals that democratic exercises are now thriving even in the downtown Valley areas.

Unlike earlier times, when candidates were forced to address people from a distance in tight security, candidates are now shaking hands, embracing supporters, and enjoying tea with supporters during door-to-door campaigns even in parts that were earlier considered prone to terror incidents.

Apart from locals, even the PDP candidates have lauded the transformative journey. A former MLC and PDP candidate running from the Eidgah seat in Srinagar, Khurshid Alam said, “We got back home before dusk earlier. Back then, there was risk. Now, campaigning lasts till one in the morning.”

Echoing the positive sentiment, Pulwama’s Rajpora resident, Gulzar Ahmad said, “People who used to be reluctant and afraid to welcome politicians into their homes with tea and blessings now do it with openness. This degree of involvement has been unheard of in the last forty years.”

To highlight the importance of the LG administration’s transformative initiatives, Ahmad contrasted the present scenario with the dreaded past. He added, “Earlier, candidates were wary about door-to-door canvassing because they thought that Hurriyat leaders and terrorist outfits would organise poll boycotts and stone-pelting.”

According to Ahmad, people are now leaving their houses and approaching politicians directly with their problems.

Analysts believe that the valley could witness a spike in voter turnout. In the majority of the elections held in the previous 40 years, the Valley recorded voter turnout in single digits.

However, post the democratic revival under the LG government, voting in the Srinagar constituency reached a four-decade high of 38.5 percent in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Nonetheless, this is the first assembly election since J&K’s special status was abrogated in August 2019. This time it is said to be a multi-corner fight with BJP staked against all other political fronts to make inroads in the Kashmir valley and form its government in Jammu and Kashmir UT.