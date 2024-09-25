During the assembly election campaign, Maman Khan, the controversial Haryana Congress MLA, has once again delivered an inflammatory speech. He said that as soon as the Congress government is formed, he will ensure that certain people will have to leave Mewat. During the Nuh riots, the MLA from Ferozepur’s Jhirka assembly seat was accused of inciting Muslims to attack Hindus.

Assembly election in Haryana will take place on 5 October, and the Congress has once again given Maman Khan a ticket from the Ferozepur Jhirka constituency. He travelled to Bewa village for the election campaign. Maman Khan addressed the crowd, warning that some people had done injustice to Mewat’s children. When Congress forms the government, they will be forced to leave Mewat.

Speaking about the anti-Hindu Nuh riots, Maman Khan said: “I know that when this incident happened, the stoves were not lit in many houses. The government put me in jail without any reason, but we should not lose courage. My family and your family are not different. We all have one family. We should not be sad that the stove was not lit in my house, the stove was not lit in your house.”

“My child did not eat roti, your child did not eat roti. Everyone is in pain. Everyone knows. The time will come and the government will be formed. Insha Allah . I know each and every one of those cruel people who have done injustice to our children. I know each and every one of them. I will not spare those who have given the list under any circumstances. They will have to leave Mewat, they will not be able to live here and will have to go out,” Khan continued.

Nuh: Congress leader Maman Khan makes another controversial statement, delivering a provocative speech in which he vows to teach a lesson once his party comes to power.



He says, "We will teach a lesson to those involved in the riots… We were oppressed during the riots" pic.twitter.com/shXMVDUXdJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2024

BJP reacts strongly, says Maman Khan is threatening Hindus

The BJP has reacted strongly to the warning given by Maman khan. The party had asked if Maman Khan is threatening Hindus, and has stated that the Congress always plans to create riots. They have highlighted how Maman Khan’s speech sounds like a veiled warning to Hindus, insinuating that they may have to leave Mewat if Congress comes to power.

Haryana BJP wrote on social media, “If Congress comes to power, it will incite riots. If even by mistake Congress gets to form the government, Hindus will have to migrate out of the area.

Meanwhile, the state’s forest minister and BJP leader Sanjay Singh said that if Maman Khan dares, he should try and touch any one person. He demanded that the Election Commission should take note of the warning speech and disqualify Maman Khan.

It is pertinent to recall that on the 31st of 2023, Islamists attacked the Jalabhishek Yatra of Hindus, killing several and injuring dozens of people, including police officials. While Congress and the usual suspects tried their best to put the blame for the violence on VHP and Bajrang Dal, investigations showed that the attacks on the Hindu procession was planned in advance. Maman Khan is facing UAPA charges for inciting the violence. He was arrested on September 14, 2023, and was later granted bail on October 4, 2023 in the Nuh violence cases.

Speaking on Maman Khan’s role, Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya had then said, “He played an important role in spreading rumours during the Nuh violence and was in touch with some suspects involved in pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. He has also been accused of paying people to attack the Braj Mandal yatra and create a ruckus.”