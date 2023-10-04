Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested last month in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, has been granted interim bail by a Nuh Court in two cases. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ajay Sharma, approved Khan’s bail plea.

As per reports, Mamman Khan has been granted interim bail until the next hearing, scheduled for October 18. Out of the four FIRs filed against Mamman Khan, he had already been granted bail in two cases last Saturday.

Mamman Khan was released early on October 4 and came to meet Congress leader and Nuh MLA Aftab Khan. Huge number of Congress supporters gathered to welcome the MLA.

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: After getting interim bail from the district court, Congress MLA Maman Khan arrived at the residence of Nuh MLA and Congress leader Aftab Ahmed (03/10) pic.twitter.com/t92cl06tff — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Khan was granted interim bail for two pending cases registered under FIR numbers 137 and 148 at the Nagina police station. According to the police, Mamman Khan, the MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka, was accused of inciting violence and provoking people, leading to his arrest on September 15.

On Thursday, 14th September 2023, late at night, Haryana Police arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Ferozepur Jhirka, Rajasthan. He was arrested on charges related to his alleged involvement in planning the Nuh violence.

The Haryana government on Thursday, 14th September, told the High Court that Congress MLA Khan has also been named as an accused in one of the FIRs lodged in connection with the communal violence that broke out in Nuh on July 31. The police told the court that they had enough evidence against Mamman Khan and Congress MLA Mamman Khan was made an accused after evaluating the evidence. On the other hand, Mamman Khan claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case, as he was not even present in Nuh on the day the violence broke out.

According to Haryana’s Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, there existed call detail records, location tracking via a phone tower, a statement provided by the MLA’s personal security officer, and additional evidence that contradicted Mamman Khan’s assertion.

The Nuh violence stemmed from an incident during a Hindu religious procession called the Jalabhishek Yatra, organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh. It was disrupted due to stone pelting by a group of Muslim men, resulting in communal violence.

Subsequently, reports of religious violence spread throughout the Muslim-majority Nuh district, leading to further incidents of stone pelting in parts of Sohna, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal. Rioters blocked roads, and there were incidents of arson, with several vehicles and a shop being set ablaze by angry mobs. At least 6 individuals died in this violence and many others including several police personnel were injured. A few temples in the locality were also attacked by the mob of rioters.