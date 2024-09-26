Thursday, September 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAttack on Biharis in West Bengal: Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan slam Mamata...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Attack on Biharis in West Bengal: Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan slam Mamata Banerjee government over assault of two men

The assailants claimed the victims had faked their domicile documents. They forced the them who had gone to participate in the physical exam for a Staff Selection Commission General Duty (SSC GD) recruitment to apologize and perform sit-ups.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Busienss Standard/Wikipedia
Image via Busienss Standard/Wikipedia
14

The Trinamool Congress administration has come under fire after the video of an attack on two young men from Bihar by a group of men claiming to be police officials in Siliguri, West Bengal, went viral on social media on 26th September. Two union ministers, Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Shandilya Giriraj Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Mamata administration over the incident.

“Red carpet for Rohingya Muslims in Bengal and Bihar kid beaten up for taking exam? Are these children not part of India? Has the Mamata government taken the contract of only saving rapists,” Giriraj Singh lashed out and also tagged Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Chirag Paswan also expressed concern over the shocking instance and stated, “The news of the brutal assault on Bihari students in West Bengal is very unfortunate and condemnable. The Chief Minister of that state has once again insulted the Biharis, which cannot be tolerated at all. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee ji, is it a crime to take an exam in West Bengal? Will the opposition party leaders still remain silent? I want to ask the Leader of the Opposition of Bihar, on what basis will you support the Trinamool Congress now?” Additionally, he urged Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, to do a comprehensive investigation into the incident and prosecute those responsible.

The assailants claimed the victims had faked their domicile documents. They forced them who had gone to participate in the physical exam for a Staff Selection Commission General Duty (SSC GD) recruitment to apologize and perform sit-ups. One of the victims was even slammed against a wall.

In the video, two men are seen sleeping when a group of individuals storm into their room, wake them up and ask them where they are from in Bengali. When the duo respond that they are from Bihar, they are questioned about the reason for their visit and asked if they understand Bengali. Ankit Yadav, one of the males, answers they have come for a physical examination. A man in the group asks him about how they may take an exam in the state when they are not its residents.

Members of the group dispute Yadav’s assertion that they were given the Siliguri centre, arguing that only persons who live in Bengal can apply for that station. The males in the group then demand to see his paperwork, saying they are from the police.

Yadav requests that they take him to the police station as the altercation gets more heated and members of the group start threatening them. After being thrown to the ground, he assures that he will go back to Bihar. Following this, Yadav and the other man are forced to perform sit-ups and given a warning not to travel to Bengal for exams ever again. Yadav is likewise forced up against the wall since he won’t hand over his paperwork out of concern that it would be torn. He begs the assailants in the last moments of the video and swears he will go back home.

The prime accused has been identified as Rajat Bhattacharya, according to reports. He is associated with an organization called Bangla Pokkho which is known for its anti-Hindi activism and advocating the Bengali language. He alleged that youths from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are coming to the state for SSC examination and snatching the jobs of Bengali youths. He stated, “We are from the Bangla Pokkho organization and we were told that they have fake certificates. So we went there to catch them. However, some other persons associated with SSB, saved them and they ran away. We wanted to take them to the police.”

“We wanted to catch them red-handed first and then there was a plan to take them to the police,” in response to why they hadn’t notified the police beforehand. He argued that they looked at the certificates and discovered they were bogus.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi court allows Indian Mujahideen founder and dreaded terrorist Yasin Bhatkal to meet his ailing mother virtually

ANI -

PM Narendra Modi dedicates three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers and High-Performance Computing systems to the nation

ANI -

Arunachal Pradesh: Yumken Bagra, who sexually assaulted 21 students of Karo School, awarded death sentence under POCSO, 2 other accused sent to 20 years...

OpIndia Staff -

‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia’s two YouTube channels deleted after hacked by cryptocurrency scammers, asks whether it is ‘end of career?’

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 46, including 37 children, drown while taking a bath in water bodies during ‘Jitiya’ festival; CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

OpIndia Staff -

Dehi HC gives go ahead for Delhi University elections, bars counting until all posters, banners, graffiti etc removed and public property restored

ANI -

Assam: Quran Ali becomes Karan Singh to trap Hindu woman, blackmails for money using compromising videos and forces her to convert to Islam, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

High command angry on Vikramaditya Singh? After criticising Yogi govt, Congress left red-faced over Himachal govt’s ‘display names’ order

OpIndia Staff -

Court continues to protect fraud IAS Puja Khedkar: Extends protection from arrest despite all govt agencies confirming she lied and cheated

Siddhi -

Foreign Election interference? – George Soros set to buy 200+ radio stations in USA, had promised a Billion Dollars war chest to take down...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com