Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Updated:

Gujarat: Shahbaz Ali claimed to be Major Harshit Chaudhary, identity revealed after arrest in Vande Bharat theft case

Man who booked Railway ticket in name of Harshit Chaudhary of Rajasthan was caught after a stealing a suitcase from a Vande Bharat train, but later he turned out to be Shahbaz Mushtaq Ali Khan.

Shahbaz Ali, a robber who stole from the Vande Bharat train, has been apprehended by the Ahmedabad Railway Police in Gujarat. He used to introduce himself as a major in the Indian Army and created his fake identity under the name Harshit Chaudhary. Other paperwork and an army ID card were found on him. He used to travel with fictitious documents by rail and aeroplane. His brother is in the Indian Air Force, while his father is a former army personnel.

According to reports, a suitcase was stolen from Vande Bharat train in Gujarat a few days ago and a complaint was lodged with the Ahmedabad Railway Police. During the investigation, the police searched CCTV footage in which a young man was seen with the stolen suitcase. The railway reservation then inquired about him. Based on the documentation utilized for seat booking, he was identified as Harshit Chaudhary of Rajasthan. He was eventually arrested on 5th September. He was brought to Ahmedabad and interrogated after which it was discovered that his real name was Shahbaz Mushtaq Ali Khan.

He had obtained a fraudulent Aadhar Card in the name of Harshit Chaudhary. He not only posed as a Hindu but also an army officer. An ID card with his picture and phoney name was also unearthed from him during the probe. The police further inquired about the matter and questioned him. Afterwards, he confessed that he was originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district and lived in Maulana Azad Nagar. He also unveiled that he had employed these false identity cards to travel on three domestic flights and the same number of train trips. He admitted that the reason behind his actions was to flaunt his social status. Investigating agencies are currently looking into the matter.

Shahbaz Ali is married and has two children. The authorities also learned about his father Mushtaq Ali Khan who is retired from the army and his brother who is serving in the Air Force. His other brother is still studying. The accused has been kept in judicial custody. The police are also inquiring whether he created an ID card just to intimidate others or if there’s a sinister motive behind it.

