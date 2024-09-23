On Sunday (22nd September), Hindu outfits organised a panchayat comprising all communities at the Shiv Mandir in Tila village, Ghaziabad’s Loni area. This panchayat issued an appeal to economically and socially boycott individuals who mix spit and pee into meals and beverages.

Apart from Hindu saints and sages, thousands of people from hundreds of villages participated in the panchayat.

Swami Dipankar Maharaj told the Panchayat that Hindu society must abandon casteism and unite. “The time has arrived for the entire society to unite,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sadhvi Prachi stated that the 36 sects of Hindu society must unite. She stated that people from other communities use Hindu names to fool Hindu sisters and daughters.

“If they enjoy Hindu names so much, they should change their faith and become Hindus; we will accept them,” she said. During this time, Nand Kishore Gurjar, a BJP MLA from Loni also addressed the Panchayat members.

The Panchayat handed over a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister of the state, the local MLA and ACP. It also called for the arrest of the culprits and the passage of legislation aimed at population control.

In addition, a call was made to take action against persons engaged in such activities under the National Security Act.

It is worth noting that on September 13th, the Loni Border police station arrested a 29-year-old juice salesman on charges of putting urine in juice, and his minor companion (15) was also detained.

According to ACP Bhaskar Verma, the arrest was conducted in response to a public complaint. People had complained that Aamir, the juice salesman, was offering customers fruit juice mixed with human pee.

Verma stated that when police arrived at the scene and inspected his juice cart, they discovered a plastic can full of urine. According to him, the police interrogated Aamir about this, but he couldn’t provide a satisfactory answer.

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused juice vendor Aamir stated that there was nowhere nearby to urinate, so he gathered it in a plastic bottle. The cops utterly rejected his argument.

Bajrang Dal activists caught Aamir red-handed on the evening of September 13th as he was reportedly adding pee into the juice.

According to Bhaskar Verma, after hearing about this act, people gathered and beat up the accused Aamir. Following the event, BJP MLA from Loni Nand Kishore issued a video in which he urged people not to buy food from sellers with a sick mentality.