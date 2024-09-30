Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Old video of donation theft at Bengaluru temple goes viral, FIR filed, accused...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Old video of donation theft at Bengaluru temple goes viral, FIR filed, accused barred from entering the Hindu place of worship

Two executive committee members were suspended for their involvement in the fund embezzlement, and two cooks were barred from returning to the temple. 

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Old video of donation theft at Bengaluru temple goes viral, FIR filed, accused barred from entering the Hindu place of worship
Screengrab of the viral video
27

In a shocking incident, a video showing donation theft at the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows two people tallying the temple’s donations, with one surreptitiously passing the other a bundle of cash.

An X user whose post went viral said: “This is why Government should handover the administrative duties to the temples.. Here in Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Bengaluru, administration staff is pocketing money while it’s counted.. and after few seconds picked up another bundle and handing it over to another guy.. Shame.”

In another video, the same person is seen stealing more cash and handing it over to someone who appears to be a priest based on his clothes. The incident has sparked outrage on social media.

Amidst the outrage, the temple’s head priest, Ramachandra told the media that the incident in question occurred more than a year ago. The temple management acted quickly at the time.

Consequently, two executive committee members were suspended for their involvement in the fund embezzlement, and two cooks were found to have been involved in the plot and barred from returning to the temple. 

Meanwhile, an IndiaToday report cited local authorities saying that an FIR was filed in this incident in June this year based on the viral video in question. It added that an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Glorifying terrorists as martyrs: How Western media is whitewashing Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s bloodstained legacy and portraying him as a ‘charismatic’ crusader

Anurag -
Since his killing by Israel, western media organisations have buckled down in their pursuit of projecting Hassan Nasrallah as a 'charismatic leader' and whitewash his bloodstained legacy as Hezbollah chief.
Culture and History

Why did the US Ambassador have to visit Puri Jagannath temple from outside? The difference between Patitapavan Darshan and ‘Chaturdha Murti’ darshan

Sanghamitra -
Some of the most famous personalities throughout history, who were denied entry to the Jagannath temple in Puri include Sant Kabir, BR Ambedkar, Lord Curzon the then Viceroy of India, former queen of Thailand Mahachakri Siridharan, and former PM Indira Gandhi, because she was married to a Parsi.

J&K witnesses rise of radical Islam, sitting National Conference MP hails dead Hezbollah terrorist as ‘martyr’, ‘spirit of resistance’ for ummah

Tight-lipped when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti’s “crocodile tears” over Nasrallah’s killing

West Bengal: Cattle head found in Durga Puja pandal, Suvendu Adhikari says accused are encouraged by radicals in Bangladesh trying to stop Hindu festival

‘You are helping infidels, we will see you’ – AIMIM’s Owaisi and TMC MP force Gulshan Foundation’s Irfan Ali to leave when he presented...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com