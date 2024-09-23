Monday, September 23, 2024
Kashmir: ‘Namazi’ Mushtaq vows to burn down temple, threatens to attack Hindus, says he has problem with ‘Puja-path’

During the interview, Mushtaq cautioned, "We are Muslims and we read namaz. Opening the temple is not right. Humein pooja-paath see problem hota hai. (We have issues with Hindu rituals and worship)."

OpIndia Staff
Mushtaq Lone during his interview
38

Journalist Archana Tiwari of the YouTube channel “The Rajdharma” is currently in Jammu and Kashmir to cover the first assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5th August 2019. She interacted with multiple people on the ground to determine the voters’ pulse.

On 22nd September, in a video uploaded on the official channel of “The Rajdharma,” she can be seen talking to a man named Mushtaq Lone in Dardpora. He claimed to be a supporter of Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid who was arrested on terror-funding charges and later secured interim bail.

During the interview, he expressed, “We are Muslims and we read namaz. Opening the temple is not right. Humein Puja Path se problem hota hai. (We have issues with Hindu rituals and worship).”

When the startled journalist stated that she didn’t have a problem with loudspeakers in the mosque, he reiterated that as he is Muslim he has a problem with temples.

He also declared, “Any Hindu who comes here for work and then indulges in alcohol consumption will be assaulted by us. Alcohol is against our religion.”

He further threatened, “We won’t allow temple on our land. We will have no choice but to burn the place because it is not right. We are Muslims. Is it appropriate to have a temple in our neighbourhood?”

Mushtaq continues to fearmonger

The man voiced that this is his personal opinion. He then claimed that Hindus could buy land in the region and build temples but asserted that they wouldn’t sell land to the community.

“This is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s land. It’s ours,” he emphasised. He then added that people would not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it had opened a wine shop in the area, built a temple there and provided rice at higher rates.

He repeatedly mentioned his aversion to temples, Hindu bhajans and rituals as well as stressed that he was against all things pertaining to the Hindu religion because he was a Muslim who prayed five times (namaz) a day.

When pointed out that the situation differs in other parts of the valley, he retorted that he is only concerned with his locality.

The assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted on 18th September, 25th September and 1st October while the results will be announced on 8th October.

