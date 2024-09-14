A delegation of several doctors arrived at CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence for talks after the CM visited the junior doctors’ protest site in front of Swasthya Bhaban earlier in the day. However, even after the delegation arrived at the CM’s residence on a bus, talks didn’t start, as they were still demanding live streaming the meeting. After waiting outside the CM’s residence in the rain, the representatives returned without meeting, after the govt rejected their demands of live streaming or video recording by their videographer.

On 12 September 12, the protesting doctors didn’t attend a meeting with the CM after the state govt rejected their demand of live streaming the meeting. After that, Mamata Banerjee accused the protesting medics of launching the protest to grab power, not for justice. She said that if they wanted justice, she would resign from her post.

As the stalemate continued, Mamata Banerjee visited them at Swasthya Bhaban on Saturday where they are protesting with several demands over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She invited a delegation to her residence, and accordingly, the representatives of the protesting doctors arrived in the evening. But as they learnt that the meeting won’t be live streamed, they refused to enter the premises, waiting outside amid rains.

After around two hours, Mamata Banerjee came out and requested them to join the meeting. She claimed that live streaming the meeting is not possible as the matter is sub judice. She also rejected the demand of the doctors for video recording the meeting by their videographer, saying that CM’s office would record it.

She assured that the recording of the meeting will be given to them later, but the doctors didn’t relent. She said that first the minutes of the meeting will be given, and later the video will be given. She also asked why they came if they didn’t want to attend the meeting, as it was already said that live streaming will not be possible.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The delegation of junior doctors who went to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence has demanded live streaming of the meeting. The meeting has not started yet. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks with the junior doctors… pic.twitter.com/1YotzpPHqF — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) September 14, 2024

She said, “You all have been standing in the rain for 2 hours, I am waiting for you all. There is a case going on in the Supreme Court, so we cannot do live streaming. I assure you that whatever recording will be done, it will be given to you. Accept my request and join the meeting. If you people do not want to come to the meeting, then go inside and have tea… We will prepare the minutes of the meeting and give it to you. The recording will be given later. If you people did not want to attend the meeting, then why did you come? Why are you insulting like this? This is not the first time. I have said earlier also that the recording cannot be given today… It is not possible to accept all your demands…”

She told the doctors standing in the rain, ‘Why are you getting wet in the rain? I am also getting wet standing for you. My Chief Secretary, my DG, Police we are all waiting. I gave you umbrellas so that you don’t get wet. And separate arrangements are made for you to sit.’

She then asked them to come inside and have tea at least, even if they didn’t want to talk.

The CM also said that while 15 delegates were to visit her residence, there were over 40 delegates. She said, “15 of you were supposed to come. 40 of you have come. Can one person’s house seat 40 people?”

Notably, doctors had demanded a 30-member delegation, but the state govt only allowed 15.

On the other hand, the junior doctors asserted that they have not withdrawn their five-point demand, which includes live streaming the meeting to maintain transparency. Talking to reporters under rain, they said that for the sake of transparency, they wanted live streaming of the meeting. But when the security told them that live streaming is not possible as it is the residence of CM, they demanded that the meeting be recorded by their own videographer.

The junior doctors talking it out with the secretaries at the residence of CM Mamata Banerjee. Do hope they come to agree at some point and go ahead with the meeting. It's much necessary now. #JusticeForRGKar pic.twitter.com/a5I0PM6Fvk — Mimpi🍁 (@mimpful) September 14, 2024

The officials rejected that demand also, saying the meeting will be recorded by official videographers and the video would be given to them later. To this, the protestors demanded that one of their representatives should be present during entire recording and production of the video, so that any doubt of manipulation can be avoided. But the officials denied that request also.

As a result, they refused to go inside the CM residence for the meeting, and at last after waiting for over three hours, they left the CM’s residence. The delegation arrived at around 6 PM, and left at around 9.30 PM. As a result, the proposed talk with them failed for the second time.