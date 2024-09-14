Saturday, September 14, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKolkata: Protesting doctors' delegation return from CM’s residence without meeting after govt refused live...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kolkata: Protesting doctors’ delegation return from CM’s residence without meeting after govt refused live streaming, video recording by their videographer

Doctors said that for the sake of transparency, they wanted live streaming of the meeting. But when the security told them that live streaming is not possible as it is the residence of CM, they demanded that the meeting be recorded by their own videographer. But this demand was also rejected.

OpIndia Staff
12

A delegation of several doctors arrived at CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence for talks after the CM visited the junior doctors’ protest site in front of Swasthya Bhaban earlier in the day. However, even after the delegation arrived at the CM’s residence on a bus, talks didn’t start, as they were still demanding live streaming the meeting. After waiting outside the CM’s residence in the rain, the representatives returned without meeting, after the govt rejected their demands of live streaming or video recording by their videographer.

On 12 September 12, the protesting doctors didn’t attend a meeting with the CM after the state govt rejected their demand of live streaming the meeting. After that, Mamata Banerjee accused the protesting medics of launching the protest to grab power, not for justice. She said that if they wanted justice, she would resign from her post.

As the stalemate continued, Mamata Banerjee visited them at Swasthya Bhaban on Saturday where they are protesting with several demands over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She invited a delegation to her residence, and accordingly, the representatives of the protesting doctors arrived in the evening. But as they learnt that the meeting won’t be live streamed, they refused to enter the premises, waiting outside amid rains.

After around two hours, Mamata Banerjee came out and requested them to join the meeting. She claimed that live streaming the meeting is not possible as the matter is sub judice. She also rejected the demand of the doctors for video recording the meeting by their videographer, saying that CM’s office would record it.

She assured that the recording of the meeting will be given to them later, but the doctors didn’t relent. She said that first the minutes of the meeting will be given, and later the video will be given. She also asked why they came if they didn’t want to attend the meeting, as it was already said that live streaming will not be possible.

She said, “You all have been standing in the rain for 2 hours, I am waiting for you all. There is a case going on in the Supreme Court, so we cannot do live streaming. I assure you that whatever recording will be done, it will be given to you. Accept my request and join the meeting. If you people do not want to come to the meeting, then go inside and have tea… We will prepare the minutes of the meeting and give it to you. The recording will be given later. If you people did not want to attend the meeting, then why did you come? Why are you insulting like this? This is not the first time. I have said earlier also that the recording cannot be given today… It is not possible to accept all your demands…”

She told the doctors standing in the rain, ‘Why are you getting wet in the rain? I am also getting wet standing for you. My Chief Secretary, my DG, Police we are all waiting. I gave you umbrellas so that you don’t get wet. And separate arrangements are made for you to sit.’

She then asked them to come inside and have tea at least, even if they didn’t want to talk.

The CM also said that while 15 delegates were to visit her residence, there were over 40 delegates. She said, “15 of you were supposed to come. 40 of you have come. Can one person’s house seat 40 people?”

Notably, doctors had demanded a 30-member delegation, but the state govt only allowed 15.

On the other hand, the junior doctors asserted that they have not withdrawn their five-point demand, which includes live streaming the meeting to maintain transparency. Talking to reporters under rain, they said that for the sake of transparency, they wanted live streaming of the meeting. But when the security told them that live streaming is not possible as it is the residence of CM, they demanded that the meeting be recorded by their own videographer.

The officials rejected that demand also, saying the meeting will be recorded by official videographers and the video would be given to them later. To this, the protestors demanded that one of their representatives should be present during entire recording and production of the video, so that any doubt of manipulation can be avoided. But the officials denied that request also.

As a result, they refused to go inside the CM residence for the meeting, and at last after waiting for over three hours, they left the CM’s residence. The delegation arrived at around 6 PM, and left at around 9.30 PM. As a result, the proposed talk with them failed for the second time.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘I won’t let you marry anyone, will do Nikah and keep you with me’: Dalit girl in UP accuses Mufti Imran of molesting her...

OpIndia Staff -

Over 11 lakh candidates to appear for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination on Sunday, several measures including temporary suspension of mobile internet announced

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Over 100 people, including children, fall sick after eating chicken biryani at a DMK event months after hooch tragedy claimed 65 lives

OpIndia Staff -

Thailand: Pakistani national sexually assaults niece of exiled activist Faraz Pervaiz, victim fears that accused may have been motivated by bounty of $20000

Dibakar Dutta -

RG Kar Hospital rape murder case: 15-member delegation of protesting doctors meets CM Mamata Banerjee after she visited protest site

ANI -

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla, army says operation in progress

OpIndia Staff -

UP CM Yogi Adityanath objects to the classification of Gyanvapi as a mosque; says it is in reality, Vishwanath, Lord Shiva’s abode

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police file FIR against unknown AAP workers for bursting firecrackers at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to celebrate his bail

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: CBI arrests cybercriminal on FBI inputs for defrauding US citizen posing as tech support, seizes 57 gold bars and Rs 16 lakh

ANI -

Indian Navy commissions indigenously designed and developed Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility titled Vinetra in Visakhapatnam

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com