Sunday, September 29, 2024
Lucknow: Salman becomes Rakesh to trap a Hindu girl, forced her into Halala with a Maulvi, allowed his friend Asim to rape her

The victim says that Salman not only played with her emotions but also forced her to have a relationship with his friend Asim Khan. Asim Khan works in the Vidhan Sabha and is posted as a review officer. Asim Khan also raped the woman and Salman supported him.

The accused Salman and the victim (Image Source: Bhaskar)
17

Another case of love jihad has come to light from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where the accused Salman, posing as Rakesh, trapped a Hindu woman in his love trap. The victim says that Salman first told his name as Rakesh and posed as a Hindu so that he could win the trust of the woman. After this deception, Salman married her and she came to know the truth of Salman only after they were already married.

According to media reports, this case is from Indira Nagar area of ​​​​Lucknow. The victim said that when she met Salman, he said his name is Rakesh and claimed to be a Hindu. They befriended each other and this friendship soon turned into love. Salman proposed marriage to the victim and also introduced her to his family. However, all this was part of a big deception, which was revealed when the victim came to know that Salman’s real name is not Rakesh, but Salman and he is a Muslim.

According to the victim, Salman made her abort three times and every time assured her that they would get married soon. Once she came to know about Salman’s real religion and identity, she was unable to separate herself from this relationship. Salman tortured the victim mentally and physically. He also divorced her after their Nikaah and got her Halala done by a Maulana.

The victim says that Salman not only played with her emotions but also forced her to have a relationship with his friend Asim Khan. Asim Khan works in the Vidhan Sabha and is posted as a review officer. Asim Khan also raped the woman and Salman supported him.

The victim is a resident of Khurram Nagar in Lucknow and is about 25 years old. Salman has been having an affair with her since she was a minor. She has three children now, but Salman has taken away the children and driven her out of the house. Salman does not allow her to meet the children and threatens that if she does not convert to Islam, he will sell the children in Nepal.

The victim has now lodged a complaint with the police in this matter. She has demanded strict action against Salman and his friend Asim Khan. The police have started investigation considering the seriousness of the matter and cases have been registered against Salman and Asim. Police officials are also investigating whether other people are also involved in this case, or whether more such cases can come to light.

Joint Commissioner Amit Verma said that the police is investigating the matter and legal action is being taken against Salman and Asim. According to police officials, this matter is very sensitive and action is being taken on it swiftly. Lucknow Police has taken steps to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway.

