On Monday, 16th September, Madhya Pradesh Police registered 2 FIRs against Islamist miscreants for attacking Hindu temples and homes in several districts on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad processions. As per the local reports, Islamists conducted processions in the districts of Sheopur, Balaghat, Mandsaur, Mandla, and Ratlam.

They raised Islamic slogans while the procession passed through the Sitaram Temple in Sheopur and also threw firecrackers into the homes of the Hindu residents. In Mandla, they also waved Palestinian flags.

Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed that based on the complaints, a youth identified as Fardeen had been arrested for raising Palestine flags. “Based on complaints about waving a flag resembling the Palestine flag, the accused youth has been taken into custody and further legal steps are being taken,” he said.

In Mandsaur, a similar incident took place as the Islamists raised unfavorable slogans while the Eid procession passed through Lord Balaji Temple. They also pelted stones at the temple injuring one of the persons associated with the temple.

The incident caused communal tension in the district resulting in the early shutdown of the busy markets. Several Hindus further gathered on the premises of the temple protesting against the stone-pelting that caused severe injury to one. The police meanwhile took cognizance of the event and tried to control the enraged mob.

Several videos of the incident are making rounds on social media. Meanwhile, in Ratlam and Balaghat, the Islamists also happened to raise Palestine flags. As per the local reports, they yelled Islamic slogans hailed Palestine, and also pelted stones at Hindu temples. The Balaghat police have arrested an individual identified as Shaquib.

Aditya Mishra, Rajgarh’s Superintendent of Police, admitted receiving a complaint about purported pro-Palestine slogans being raised during an Eid-e-Milad procession. Police examined the CCTV camera footage but found no proof, he said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.