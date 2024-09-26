Days after making the sensational claims that over 900 armed Kuki militants have crossed the border into Manipur, India from Myanmar, now the Manipur government has taken a U-turn. As per reports, after the Indian Army sought details to substantiate the claim, the Manipur CM’s office and Manipur Police DG have ‘clarified’ that the possibilities of that happening are ‘remote’ and there is nothing at present to worry about the alleged major cross border infiltration.

On September 20, security adviser Kuldip Singh in a press conference said the reports of 900 militants infiltrating for a major attack planned on September 28 should be treated as 100% certain.

In response to the presser, several groups of Kuki people had called for a shutdown in all Kuki-dominated areas, and had called the report baseless. They had added that the claim of ‘900 armed Kuki militants’ is a hoax to retrospectively justify violence against Kukis.

Manipur has witnessed rampant ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei groups for more than a year now. The series of violence and sporadic ethnic conflicts that started in May 2023 have now entered their second year. It has killed over 220 people so far and internally displaced nearly 50,000 people.