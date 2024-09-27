On Thursday, 26th September, the Madhya Pradesh police revealed that one individual identified as Sabir (38) who was arrested for placing 10 detonators on a railway track in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa did it to pin the blame on a senior officer who harassed him at work. “A railway staffer held for allegedly stealing 10 detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a train in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa recently was remanded in RPF custody for seven days,” an official was quoted as saying.

On September 18th, ten detonators went off near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations in the Bhusawal division, forcing officials to halt a military special train for two minutes. On September 22nd, Sabir (38) was detained in connection with the crime.

As per the reports, he is a mate, an upper hand than a gang member, who monitors the rails. Sabir has been accused under Section 3 (a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act for allegedly stealing detonators. On September 23rd, he was sent to RPF custody for three days.

“Sabir was produced before the railway magistrate on Wednesday. We sought a further 7-day remand as he is giving contradictory statements. Our plea was accepted by the court,” Khandwa Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Sanjeev Kumar said. He added that the authorities wanted to know why he attempted to target a military train and not any other.

However, the police later found out that the accused was a habitual drinker and that he had committed the said act out of frustration given he was being denied leave by the authorities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and MP Anti-Terror Squad all attended the location and conducted an investigation. According to RPF personnel, these signal detonators are non-explosive crackers that are meant to notify train drivers of any obstructions, such as fog. These are also known as fog signals.

According to a Railway official, the military special train on its route to Khandwa was stopped for a few minutes after the detonators went off before being allowed to continue after a thorough check.