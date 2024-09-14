Monday, September 16, 2024
Mumbai: CBI arrests cybercriminal on FBI inputs for defrauding US citizen posing as tech support, seizes 57 gold bars and Rs 16 lakh

As part of the ongoing Operation CHAKRA-III, the CBI has taken action to dismantle a sophisticated cybercrime network supported by virtual assets and bullion that has been targeting victims in foreign countries

ANI
75

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an alleged cybercriminal from Mumbai for defrauding a US citizen of USD 453,953 by posing as technical support, according to a press release on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Rathi.

As part of the ongoing Operation CHAKRA-III, the CBI has taken action to dismantle a sophisticated cybercrime network supported by virtual assets and bullion that has been targeting victims in foreign countries since 2022. This operation was carried out in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) (USA).

The International Operations Division of the CBI registered a case on September 9, 2024, against the accused, including Vishnu Rathi, under sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 66D read with 75 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and launched an investigation.

It is alleged that between June and August 2022, the accused conspired to target a US citizen by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victim’s computer and bank account. Under the pretext of offering tech support services, they falsely informed the victim that her bank account had been compromised. They allegedly manipulated her into transferring USD 453,953 to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI swiftly conducted extensive searches at multiple locations linked to the accused, recovering substantial incriminating evidence.

The searches, conducted by the CBI at seven locations across Mumbai and Kolkata on September 12 and 13, revealed that the transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network was channelling proceeds of crime through virtual assets and bullion.

During a search of Vishnu Rathi’s residence, 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, Rs. 16,00,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a laptop used to manage cryptocurrencies, details of lockers, and other incriminating documents were recovered.

Further operations are ongoing to identify additional victims and recover further proceeds of crime.

The CBI is coordinating with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through INTERPOL to follow up on leads. Operation CHAKRA-III has been launched by the CBI to combat and dismantle organised cyber-enabled financial crime networks through a globally coordinated law enforcement response using INTERPOL channels.

