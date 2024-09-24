After a case was registered against SP MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajit Prasad for allegedly kidnapping a man, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and questioned that why only the names of SP leaders are coming up in all the cases.

“Why are the names of Samajwadi Party leaders coming up in every case? Whether it is Ayodhya rape-case, Kannauj rape-case or Mau rape-case. Now, the case of duplicate notes. Everything is being done by Samajwadi Party leaders. It is unfortunate that these people are the enemy of the nation and society. Such people should be immediately arrested and put in jail,” OP Rajbhar said.

However, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad dismissed the allegations against his son by calling it “baseless” and “false.”

Saying that BJP will not be able to win the bye-elections from the Milkipur seat, Awadhesh Prasad accused BJP of registering a baseless case against his son. He claimed that Akhilesh Yadav has given a ticket to his son to contest the elections, however, the party is yet to announce the names of candidates for upcoming bye-elections.

Reacting to registration of FIR registered against his son, Awadhesh Prasad said, “The case is baseless and false. Elections will be held for Milkipur by-elections and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has given a ticket to my son to contest the elections. BJP knows that they will not be able to win the elections from the Milkipur seat…That is why they have registered a baseless case against my son. There is no truth in the case…”

On September 22, an FIR was registered against SP MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajit Prasad and others at Kotwali Nagar police station in Ayodhya for allegedly kidnapping a man whom he had given Rs 1 Lakh and threatening him to return the money. The Rs 1 Lakh was a part of the proceedings of a land deal commission. Sections of BNS had been invoked in the case.

