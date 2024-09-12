On Wednesday, 11th September, a Shia individual was arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province on ‘blasphemy’ and terrorism charges after allegedly criticising the Prophet’s companions. According to the reports, Talha and Muneeb, two teenage boys, argued over a minor matter in the Ghala Mandi region of Sahiwal district, around 200 kilometers from Lahore, on Tuesday, 10th September.

During the altercation, Talha called his father, Nadim Anjum, who allegedly showed a pistol to Muneeb, abused and started hitting him. Then, Muneeb, the son of a local Sunni mosque prayer leader, informed his father, Muhammad Umar, about the incident. “Umar from the mosque announced that Nadim Anjum, a Shia by faith, committed blasphemy as he insulted companions of the Prophet,” police officer Muhammad Azam was quoted as saying.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Radical Muslim mob got inside Police Station demanding the police to handover the #blasphemy accused, of course for lynching, Moreover the police used tear gas to disperse the Radical mob. pic.twitter.com/tZP4jQL90X — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 12, 2024

He further stated that a large number of people marched towards Anjum’s residence after this provocation, forcing the police to make the arrest. Anjum, meanwhile, denied the charges of blasphemy and stated that Muneeb’s father wanted to settle a score with him for thrashing his son. The police eventually filed an FIR in the case.

Following this incident, members belonging to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religious parties led a massive protest demanding that the police hand over the blasphemy aacused to them. The protesters blocked traffic on the western bypass in Quetta and burned tires on the roads blocking the movement of the vehicles. The protesters are also said to have launched a grenade attack at the Kharotabad police station.

As per the Pakistani local reports, the protesters gathered outside the Kharotabad Police Station, and raised slogans against the arrested accused. They also demanded that the police hand over the accused to the public. Meanwhile, some of the miscreants launched a hand grenade attack on the Police station. However, it landed a few meters away from the location, resulting in no injury or loss of life.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 295C and 34 of the penal code against the blasphemy suspect and arrested him soon after receiving information about the incident,” a senior police officer said. Following discussions with TLP leaders, officials from the district administration and senior police officers were able to disperse the crowd and reopen the western bypass.

The TLP later held protest rallies in other districts of Quetta, marching along several highways with placards and banners bearing their demands.

It is crucial to note that last month, a mob of thousands, protesting in Pakistan against Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, raised slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ after Isa ordered the release of a Ahmadiyya man Mubarak Sani. Sani was accused of blasphemy in 2019 over distributing pamphlets promoting his religious beliefs. He was convicted under the Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Act, 2021, however, the 3-judge bench led by Justice Isa noted that Sani was charged for an offense not criminalised until 2021. Consequently, the top court granted bail to Sani and ordered his immediate release.

Mubarak Sani – ahmediya muslim of pakistan – was arrested for blasphemy. His crime – distributing pamphlets propagating ahmediya islam.

supreme court of pak today said non-muslims (like ahemdiya muslims!!) have the right to do so.

Zombies attack pak sc. pic.twitter.com/QKRgK1xal3 — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) August 19, 2024

Soon after, the TLP and other Islamists launched a hate campaign against Qazi Faez Isa. In Peshawar, around 3000 people blocked the roads in February and raised slogans like “Death to Qadianis” etc. The agitation of Islamists compelled the Supreme Court to issue a statement ‘defending’ its decision in the Mubarak Sani case. The TLP members also placed a bounty of 1 crore Pakistani rupees on Judge Isa’s head.

It must be noted that blasphemy allegations have been used as a weapon by Islamists to attack people, especially non-Muslims, in Pakistan. From Arabic calligraphy to QR-code, or the non-Muslims practicing their faith, anything can offend these Islamists who then resort to violent protests, giving ‘Sar tan se juda’ calls, mob lynching etc.