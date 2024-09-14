Watch: PM Modi welcomes ‘auspicious arrival’ of a new calf ‘Deepjyoti’ at his residence Lok Kalyan Marg, shares heartwarming visuals

On Saturday (September 14), PM Modi shared heartwarming visuals of a new addition to his family at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister shared heartening visuals of his interaction with a calf, given birth by one of the cows at his residence.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, “There has been an auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Housing Family on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the Prime Minister’s residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’.” PM Modi also shared videos and pictures of the calf inside his residence.

हमारे शास्त्रों में कहा गया है – गाव: सर्वसुख प्रदा:'।



लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास परिवार में एक नए सदस्य का शुभ आगमन हुआ है।



प्रधानमंत्री आवास में प्रिय गौ माता ने एक नव वत्सा को जन्म दिया है, जिसके मस्तक पर ज्योति का चिह्न है।



इसलिए, मैंने इसका नाम 'दीपज्योति'… pic.twitter.com/NhAJ4DDq8K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024

In yet another tweet, PM Modi shared pictures of himself sitting along with the calf on his couch, adoringly kissing it on its forehead. In yet another picture, the calf is seen wearing a rose garland with PM Modi praying at a temple inside his residence.

A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg!



Deepjyoti is truly adorable. pic.twitter.com/vBqPYCbbw4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024

PM Modi’s adorable pictures of spending time with the newborn cow, are winning the internet, with several netizens gushing over the Prime Minister’s loving affection for the calf.

Hinduism regards the cow as a sacred animal. In Hinduism, the cow is considered a sacred animal and symbolises wealth, strength, and motherly love. It is believed to be the earthly representative of the divine and nourishing Mother Goddess, who represents fertility and bountifulness. Their milk is believed to have a purifying effect on human bodies.

PM Modi has never been apologetic about his cultural and religious moorings, evidenced by his participation in Hindu rituals across the country. From participating in Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya to various age-old traditions in hallowed temples in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi has displayed he is as religious as an able administrator. Moreover, PM Modi has always been fond of cows, also referred to as gaumata by practising Hindus. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed and cared for some cows at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. The pictures had gone viral then wherein PM Modi was seen surrounded by many cows.