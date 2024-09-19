On Monday (16th September), a procession was held at Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, marking Barawafat. As the procession approached a Hindu temple, the Muslim crowd started screaming the murderous Sar tan se juda slogans. A video of Barawafat procession participants raising slogans like Gustakh-e-Nabi ki Ek Saza and Tan se Sar Juda has gone viral.

Sar Tan Se Juda slogans at Eid Milad Un Nabi procession



Women and children part of it



Video from UP’s Siddarth Nagar



Far from getting shamed for blasphemy lynchings, they are taking pride in it. Have made it part of festivities. It’s routine now



State is evidently… pic.twitter.com/1uuLCIRI9M — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) September 18, 2024

The viral video is from the Dumariyaganj Police Station wherein the Muslims raised the Sar tan see juda slogans in front of the Bharatbhari temple. As the video went viral online, Siddharathnagar Police came into action and launched an investigation into the matter.

महोदय, संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना डुमरियागंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है । विवेचना प्रचलित है । — Siddharthnagar Police (@siddharthnagpol) September 19, 2024

ASP Siddharth said that the matter of offensive sloganeering in a viral video on social media is being probed. Further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the investigation.

Jaunpur: Miscreants raised slogans of 'Long live Palestine.' pic.twitter.com/K5qeC9xx9k — Janta Journal (@JantaJournal) September 17, 2024

In another outrageous incident in Uttar Pradesh, pro-Palestine slogans like “Palestine Zindabad” were raised by bike-riding Muslim youths during the Barawafat procession in Jaunpur’s Macchli Shahar. In Agra, the Pakistani flag was hoisted on a building near Shamsdar Road. A case has been filed in the matter on the complaint of Hindu rights organisations.