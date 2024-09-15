After coming out jail on bail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced today that he will resign from the post after two days. He said that unless the voters in Delhi rules whether Kejriwal is guilty or innocent, he will not sit on the chair of the CM.

Arvind Kejriwal said that assembly elections will be held after few months, and appealed the people to vote for him in the polls. He said that he has arrived at the court of people, and asked whether they believe he is innocent or guilty. ‘Friends, I am resigning from the post of CM after two days’, he said.

Kejriwal added, ‘I will not sit in the CM’s chair until public gives verdict. I will go to the public, visit every lane, every house, and until public pronounces their verdict that Kejriwal is innocent, I will not sit in the CM’s chair’.

He said, ‘Delhi assembly elections will be held after a few months, I want to appeal to the public of Delhi, if you think that Kejriwal is innocent, vote for me, it you think I am guilty, don’t vote for me’. He added that he will occupy CM’s post only after he is re-elected after the polls, and stay away from the post. He said, ‘you must be wondering why he is resigning just after coming out of jail’. He explained that there are lots of allegations against him, and just like Sita Mata had to go through Agni Pariksha after 14 years in exile, he will also go through Agni Pariksha.

However, he denied that he resigned for bail conditions imposed by Supreme Court, saying no condition can stop them from working for people.

He said that a member of the party will be named Chief Minister after his resignation. Kejriwal also demanded that the elections in the national capital, scheduled for February, be held in November along with the polls in Maharashtra.

Kejriwal also said that Manish Sisodia is also going through the same situation, and he will also return to the govt only after the elections.

Notably, while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court imposed several conditions. The most important condition is that Kejriwal is prohibited from attending office or sign any official files. He also can’t comment on the Delhi excise policy case, can’t meet witnesses to the case and can’t access files related to the case.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal said that he didn’t resign despite going to jail to ‘save democracy’. He also asked all non-BJP chief ministers to not resign if they are arrested.