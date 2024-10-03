Thursday, October 3, 2024
HomeNews Reports150 terror infrastructures destroyed in southern Lebanon, command centres of Hezbollah targeted, says IDF
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

150 terror infrastructures destroyed in southern Lebanon, command centres of Hezbollah targeted, says IDF

The Israeli Air Force said it used precision munitions and engaged in close-range encounters, to neutralise terrorists and destroy terror infrastructure.

ANI
Israeli forces
Israeli forces, representational image, via NBC and DW
2

Israel said it has destroyed more than 150 terror infrastructures through airstrikes in Lebanon, including command centres of Hezbollah.

The Israeli Air Force said it used precision munitions and engaged in close-range encounters, to neutralise terrorists and destroy terror infrastructure.

“Commando forces, paratroopers, and armoured units, along with aircraft and fighter jets from the Air Force, continue focused operations in several areas of southern Lebanon. Using precision munitions and engaging in close-range encounters, terrorists have been neutralised, and terror infrastructure has been destroyed, the Israeli Air Force stated in a post on X.

“So far, over 150 terror infrastructures have been destroyed in airstrikes, including command centres of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, weapons storage facilities, and rocket launch positions,” they said.

This comes at a time when the situation in West Asia escalated following Iran’s launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel.US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran’s missile attack on his country as a “big mistake” and said “Tehran would pay for it.”

A day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

“Hezbollah’s activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk,” Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, said in a statement on X.

The Israeli military said it will update the civilians when they can return. On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued similar orders to 28 other villages in southern Lebanon.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bareilly Court warns of rising threat of Pakistan and Bangladesh-style religious conversions- What the court said while convicting Mohammed Alim of love jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Alim convicted in a love jihad case; court warns of growing threats of Pakistan and Bangladesh-style religious conversions and criticises legal oversights.
Opinions

MK Gandhi was against cow slaughter and supported cow protection, but with a shade of Muslim appeasement

Siddhi -
It can be stated that Gandhi's 'liberal' and pluralistic values took over his Hindu mind which believed cow protection to be the biggest service Hindus could ever adopt. Gandhi failed to stand by Hindus who demanded a ban on the slaughter of cows at the hands of Muslims while he himself believed that slaughtering the cows was one of the biggest sins anybody ever could commit.

10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Throwback to the times when Rahul Gandhi was left red-faced after students told him ‘Swachh Bharat’ was working

‘Iran made a big mistake’:As Netanyahu pormises severe retaliation, and US extends support, major war looms over Western Asia

Pakistani family living illegally in India with fake Hindu identities: How ‘Sufi’ Mehdi Foundation facilitated illegal immigration, organised fake docs and paid the family

Muslim lawyers slammed by court for demanding FIR against CM Shinde for sharing stage with Ramgiri Maharaj, govt says 67 FIRs filed against seer:...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com