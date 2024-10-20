Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday questioned how the party’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, could live in a luxurious house when 40 percent of Delhi’s population resides in slums.

Taking to X, Swati Maliwal wrote in a post: “The great man who built this palace had once criticised the 10 ACs installed in Sheila’s house, saying – ‘Who pays the bill for all this? You and I pay it. My heart trembles thinking that when 40% of Delhi’s population lives in slums, how can a Chief Minister live in such a luxurious house?’

“Remote-controlled curtains worth Rs 5.6 crore, railings worth Rs 1 crore, automatic doors worth Rs 70 lakh, TVs worth Rs 65 lakh, remote-controlled lights worth Rs 30 lakh, toilet seats worth Rs 12 lakh each (which are reported to be missing), a fridge worth Rs 9 lakh, a massage chair worth Rs4 lakh, and so much more…”

Earlier on October 8, Maliwal had sharply criticised AAP for its poor performance in the Haryana assembly polls, accusing Kejriwal of coming to Haryana solely to ‘take revenge’ on Congress.

In a post on X, Swati Maliwal accused AAP of “betraying” the INDIA bloc and splitting the Congress vote.

“He came to Haryana only to take revenge on Congress. He falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, yet today he himself is betraying the INDIA alliance and splitting the INC vote! Forget everything else, a candidate was even fielded to defeat Vinesh Phogat,” Maliwal stated.

Further attacking Kejriwal, she claimed that the former Delhi Chief Minister couldn’t even manage to save the party’s account in his home state, Haryana. She also urged the party to abandon its “ego” and “stop the drama.”

Maliwal added, “Why has it come to the point where you can’t even save your deposits in your home state? There is still time, let go of your ego, lift the veil from your eyes, stop the drama, and work for the people.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)