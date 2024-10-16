Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Andhra Pradesh: Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple demolished by unknown miscreants in Chittoor

Due to the vandalism, the entire foundation was also damaged, becoming detached from the ground, and the temple tilted

On Wednesday, 16th October, some unidentified miscreants vandalised and demolished the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. According to news reports, they damaged the walls and the main door of the temple, causing the structure to tilt towards one side. The temple is located in Mulakacheruvu village.

Due to the vandalism, the entire foundation was also damaged, becoming detached from the ground. The temple has been almost demolished as a result of the attack.

Reports suggest that the interior of the temple was also vandalised, including the idols of deities. The asbestos sheet shed, which provided shade at the temple entrance, was also damaged.

The police were informed of the incident. A case has been registered against unknown miscreants following a complaint by local leaders, and the investigation is underway. Police suspect that the crime was committed by treasure hunters.

“We are suspecting it to be the work of treasure hunters or people belonging to rival groups connected to the temple,” Annamayya district Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao said.

As per reports, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on the temple and instructed the police to take strict action against the persons involved. The CM ordered the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

The case in the incident has been registered under various sections of the BNS and the Indian Treasure Trove Act.

Muthyalamma temple vandalism case

The incident happened only two days after the Muthyalamma temple was vandalised in the neighbouring state of Telangana. On Monday, 14th September, tensions arose in Secunderabad after the idol of the Muthyalamma temple in Telangana’s Kurmaguda region was vandalized, sparking fury and protests from the local Hindu residents. The incident is believed to have occurred near a passport office, and one of the extremists was immediately captured by locals.

He was later turned over to the police within the Market police station limits. The video of the said incident is making rounds on social media. The police arrested the accused who could be seen wearing an Islamic skull cap in the CCTV footage and identified him as Saleem Salman Thakur. As per the local reports, Saleem targeted the temple while he was on his way to the Masjid. The police also interrogated the accused during which he stated that he had been staying in a hotel named the Secunderabad Cine Police Hotel.

He also confessed that he attacked the temple while he was on his way to the Masjid from the hotel. Based on the information from the accused, the police raided the 50-room hotel to learn that it was rented mostly by thieves. The Police further stated that there were more miscreants along with Saleem while attacking the temple, but all the others fled.

