DMK minister targets actor Vijay’s Tamilga Vatri Kajhagam, says they are ‘C team of BJP’

On Sunday, Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam state conference was held in V Salai, Vikravandi, where lakhs of Vijay supporters thronged and participated in the party's first-ever state conference.

ANI
DMK minister Reghupathy (L), actor Vijay (R)
DMK minister S Reghupathy (L), image via India Today, Actor Vijay (R), image via Mint
6

Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy on Monday targeted Actor Vijay’s Tamilga Vatri Kajhgam (TVK) party, saying that the party is not an A team or B team, but the BJP’s C team.

He further added that Sunday’s TVK public meeting was more like a grand film than a real meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy said, “Actor Vijay’s TVK (Tamilga Vatri Kajhgam) party is not an A team or B team, but it is BJP’s C team. It is clear that the Dravidian model of governance cannot be removed from the minds of the people. Yesterday’s TVK public meeting was more like a grand film than a real meeting.”

On Sunday, Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam state conference was held in V Salai, Vikravandi, where lakhs of Vijay supporters thronged and participated in the party’s first-ever state conference.

Vijay accused the DMK of deceiving the public under the guise of the Dravidian model and called the DMK government anti-people.

Addressing the people, Vijay said, “Here one group singing the same song. Applying specific colour to whoever comes for politics. They are cheating people and they are doing underground dealing. In the name of the Dravidian Model running anti people’s government cheating the people. TVK’s first ideological enemy is who troubles this country with divisive politics. The second is in the name of the Dravidian model and using the names of Thanthai Periyar and Peraringanar Anna cheat Tamil Nadu people which is one selfish family group (Dynasty).”

He further remarked that politics is “not a cine field but a battlefield,” adding that his party members must be vigilant on the ground.

“Politics is not a cine field; it is a battlefield. It’s serious. Whether it’s dealing with a snake or politics, if we decide to take it up with seriousness and a touch of humour, only then can we endure in this field and handle opponents. We need to stay cautious on the ground,” Vijay said.

Vijay entered politics and launched his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February this year.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in 2026. 


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

