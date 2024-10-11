Friday, October 11, 2024
Updated:

Security situation continues to worsen in Pakistan, unknown men gun down 20 coal miners in Balochistan province

The attack on coal miners in Balochistan comes two days before the SCO Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad between 12th and 16th October.

OpIndia Staff
Security situation continues to worsen in Pakistan, unknown men gun down 20 coal miners in Balochistan province
Residents of Dukki with the dead bodies of victims, image via X
23

On Thursday (10th October) night, about 20 coal miners were killed and 7 others were injured in Dukki district in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

As per reports, the attack was carried out by armed unknown men. The assailants ambushed the miners’ quarters, lined up the workers and opened fire at them.

The development was confirmed by local cop Hamayun Khan Nasir on Friday (11th October). He remarked, “A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the (Dukki) area in the (early) hours using heavy weapons.”

Nasir further stated that the unknown men also threw grenades and fired rockets at the mines. At the same time, the attacker set 10 engines and other mining equipment ablaze before escaping the crime scene.

Three of the deceased and four injured victims were Afghanistan nationals. Other deceased hailed from the Pashtun-majority regions such as Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Musa Khel and Kuchlak.

A search operation has reportedly been initiated to nab the unknown men, who were involved in the targeted attack. A large contingent of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police were deployed in the aftermath of the incident.

The residents of the Dukki district of Balochistan are now protesting the killing of coal miners at the Bacha Khan Chowk.

It must be mentioned that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) often carries out armed operations in the province to avenge the atrocities committed against civilians by the Punjabai-dominated Pakistani army. It remains unknown whether BLA is involved in the incident in any manner.

The attack on coal miners comes two days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad between 12th and 16th October.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

