On Friday, 4th October, the Delhi Police revealed a shocking update on the murder case of Dr Javed Akhtar who was shot dead in Nima Hospital late on the night of Wednesday. As per reports, two teenagers who committed the crime were hired by the husband of a nurse working in hospital.

At around 1.45 am on Wednesday, two individuals entered the cabin of Dr Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner, and fired bullets at point-blank range.

The Delhi Police have arrested one of the accused persons who reportedly confessed to the police that they were hired by the husband of a nurse to kill the doctor. The Doctor allegedly had an affair with the nurse, and therefore her husband got Dr Javed Akhtar killed.

The minor accused further revealed that he was in love with the nurse’s daughter and that the nurse’s husband had promised him that he would get him married to his daughter if he murdered the doctor.

“The husband suspected an affair between the nurse and Dr Akhtar. The accused teen was in love with the nurse’s daughter. So, the husband promised he would get his daughter married to him if he killed Dr Akhtar,” a Delhi Police officer told the media.

According to a senior police official, the minor also took money from the husband’s ATM account. The police are now questioning the nurse and her husband to verify the claims.

As per police, the accused initially said that he killed the doctor over a monetary dispute, but later revealed the actual motive after further questioning. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that they shot him immediately after entering his cabin without any provocation, confirming that it was a targeted killing.

Notably, police tracked down the suspect through his Instagram account, where he posted a photo with a pistol and boasted, “First murder of 2024.” This led the police to nab him in Hapur. The second accused is still at large and a search operation is on to nab him.

A police officer said, “The police obtained clues about one of the suspects from his Instagram account. After the murder, he posted a story in which he was holding a pistol and claimed to have committed the first murder of 2024”.

“Southern Range Crime Branch has apprehended one juvenile in connection with the murder of Dr Javed Akhtar. The apprehended juvenile admitted his involvement in the crime. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the co-accused. A team has been dispatched for further investigation,” an official from Crime Branch said.

As reported earlier, two individuals entered Dr Akhtar’s cabin and fired bullets at point-blank range. Reports stated that the two boys had earlier visited the same hospital for a wound dressing. They came back later and asked to meet Dr Akhtar for a prescription.

While inside the doctor’s cabin, they shot him dead. Hospital staff rushed to the doctor’s cabin hearing gunshot wounds and found him in a pool of blood. The boys are said to be teenagers of around 16-17 years. Dr Akhtar was a Unani medicine practitioner.

Nima Hospital is a small nursing home near Nargis Masjid in Khadda Colony under Kalindi Kunj PS area. It is a three-bed setup.