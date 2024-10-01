An official of the ruling Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Sebin Francis, who is holding the post of branch secretary of CPI in Chiranelur. He is a school teacher and the victim is his student. She is in 12th grade.

As per reports, accused Sebin Francis raped her several times since 2023 and threatened to kill her if she resisted. The authorities have arrested him on the night of 27th September. Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been invoked against him.

According to media reports, the incident transpired in the Kunnamkulam police station area where the perpetrator lives alone. He was married but stayed separately from his wife. He is employed in a private school. The girl reportedly visited his house for tuition and he sexually assaulted her repeatedly bySebin. He raped her in his house. The victim protested against his heinous actions but he silenced her by issuing death threats. She was distressed due to the regular sexual abuse and threats. She then confided in one of her relatives who immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Afterwards, Sebin was apprehended by the cops. A police team under the command of House Officer UK Shajahan of Kunnamkulam Station carried out the arrest. The underage girl was counselled and sent for medical examination while the offender was also subjected to a medical analysis, produced in the court from where he was sent to judicial custody. Further action and investigation into the matter are underway. The party selected a new branch secretary in a committee meeting.

Meanwhile, cases have been submitted against two other branch secretaries of the party under the POCSO Act for molestation of minor boys in Kannur. They have been removed from their positions. C Ramesan has been nabbed while the cops are looking for P Anish.