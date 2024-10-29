Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Maharashtra: Islamists abuse and threaten Hindu women over lighting up society on Diwali, video goes viral

A video of Muslim men threatening and abusing Hindu women for insisting to put on decorative lightings on Diwali in a residential society in Maharashtra's Taloja has gone viral on the internet. Reportedly, Islamists were opposing Diwali lighting in response to the objection of Hindus over public slaughtering of goats during Bakrid.

Islamists threaten and abuse Hindu women for decorating society with Diwali lights
In Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, tensions have arisen between two communities over Diwali celebrations. The conflict occurred outside Panchanand Society in Taloja Sector 9, where members of the Muslim community objected to lighting decorations for the Diwali festival in public areas and on the streets surrounding the building. Hindu women were threatened and abused, a video of which had gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a group of men could be seen menacing women to illuminate society with lights on the occasion of Diwali, a preeminent Hindu festival that commemorates the homecoming of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile. “Lights won’t be put up in the society. I will see to it that no lights are installed here,” a man in the video threatens women. Shortly later, members of his community join him and oppose the lighting decorations for Diwali.

At one instance in the video, one of the Islamists also threatened the woman who was recording the video.

The latest dispute over celebrating Diwali traces back to an incident in June 2024, when Hindu families protested the bringing and slaughtering of goats in the society for Bakrid. Following this objection to Bakrid, Muslim members are now opposing Diwali lighting.

Previously, on Bakrid, Hindu families had opposed the public slaughtering of goats in the society by Muslim community members. Months later, Islamists are protesting against the installation of lights in society, equating Diwali lighting with the public slaughtering of goats on Bakrid.

